Left Menu
Development News Edition

Housing finance firms comfortably placed to meet debt obligations: Report

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-06-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 16:15 IST
Housing finance firms comfortably placed to meet debt obligations: Report

Having raised nearly Rs 34,000 crore from the debt market and the National Housing Bank (NHB) in the past two months, housing finance companies (HFCs) are comfortably placed to meet their debt obligations despite lower collections, according to a report. The total maturing debt of HFCs for 2020-21 is estimated to be Rs 2.9-3.2 lakh crore, of which Rs 1.4 lakh crore is accounted for by debt markets, rating agency ICRA said in the report.

"As HFCs raised approximately Rs 34,000 crore through debt market route and from NHB during April and May 2020, it is expected that most of the HFCs will maintain an adequate liquidity profile for meeting their debt obligations even with lower collection levels (50-80 per cent ) in the portfolio," ICRA Vice-President (Financial Sector Ratings) Supreeta Nijjar said in the report. The findings are based on the analysis of the rating agency-rated HFCs accounting for around 90 per cent of the sectoral asset under management (AUM).

The findings have indicated that HFCs weighted average on balance sheet cash and liquid investments stood at about seven per cent of the AUM as on March 31, 2020, and at 12 per cent, including the sanctioned funding lines. The available liquidity is sufficient and could typically cover about two months of debt repayments (excluding securitisation and direct assignment outflows) of most HFCs, while access to the sanctioned funding lines could enhance the cover to three months (assuming no additional collections from advances), Nijjar said.

Around 31 per cent of the HFCs' portfolio was under moratorium for two-three months as on April 30, 2020. Further, most of the HFCs have not applied for a moratorium from their lenders. "While the HFCs in the affordable housing segment have a higher share of portfolio under moratorium owing to the relatively marginal borrower profile, which may have been impacted more during the lockdown, they are carrying adequate liquidity to service their debt obligations till August 2020," she said.

The rating agency expects the inflows from advances not under moratorium to likely support the liquidity profile of HFCs. However, the Reserve Bank of India's extension of the moratorium till August 31 could lead to an increase in the share of portfolio under moratorium, thereby reducing the liquidity cover, it said.

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Religious places, malls reopen in Haryana; no rush to get in

Barring Gurgaon and Faridabad, the districts worst-hit by coronavirus, religious places and shopping malls in Haryana reopened after two and a half months on Monday but there were fewer visitors than some had anticipated. Outside containmen...

EXCLUSIVE-BP to cut 15% of workforce -sources

BP plans to cut about 15 of its workforce in response to the coronavirus crisis and as part of Chief Executive Bernard Looneys plan to shift the oil and gas major to renewable energy, company sources told Reuters on Monday. Looney told empl...

EU provides additional €65million to Kenya to address impact of COVID-19

The EU is providing an additional 65 million to Kenya to address the socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, helping Kenyans at risk of hunger and strengthening measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19Funding from this package inc...

Chinese official suggests Hong Kong should behave to keep high autonomy beyond 2047

A Chinese official suggested on Monday that the degree of autonomy that Hong Kong would have when the post-colonial agreement on its status runs out in 2047 could depend on how the protest-hit city behaves until then. Pro-democracy demonstr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020