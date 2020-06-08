Left Menu
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-06-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 17:03 IST
Most malls reopen in Kolkata

Most of the malls in the city reopened on Monday sans their multiplex and entertainment zones in the first phase of 'Unlock 1' to relax lockdown restrictions across the country. Managements of the majority malls said 50 to 70 per cent of the shops in them, including those of the big brands, have opened but did not have many visitors.

Malls like the South City, City Centre I and II, Acropolis, Lake Mall threw open their doors, while the Forum Mall will do so next week, managements of the malls said. The foodcourts in the malls, which are frequented by the youngsters, have also reopened. But the fine dining restaurants in the malls have not opened as alcoholic beverages cannot be served in them as per norms in vogue during the lcokdown.

The city malls which reopened are allowing visitors between between 11 am and 8 pm and the guidelines and standing operating procedures are being strictly followed, sources in their managements said. Those visiting the malls are required to wear masks and wash or sanitise their hands. Children below 10 years of age and senior citizens above 65 years are not being allowed in as they are considered vulnerable to the coronavirus pandemic.

No large bags and luggage pieces are being allowed inside the malls and one way public movement is being adopted in them wherever possible. Thermal screening of visitors is also being conducted. The multiplexes and entertainment zones have not been reopened as the latest directives of the Centre did not permit it, the sources said.

People have to wash their hands at the wash basin installed in the periphery of Acropolis Mall with skin friendly liquid hand wash. Car sanitisation facilities are also being provided, the management of the mall said. Cashless transaction facility is available at the parking and food court area of the mall.

Owner of Acropolis mall, Sushil Mohta, who is also a partner of the South City Mall, said We are happy to open the malls in West Bengal. With the trained management team following the COVID-19 standing operating procedure and discipline, malls are absolutely safe to visit". Narendra Singh, head of mall management team at City Centre I and II said the two malls opened at 11 am today and did not get many visitors.

Owner of Forum mall, Rahul Saraf said the Elgin Road shopping centre will reopen next week and Forum Rangoli in Howrah did so today. Many of the 50,000 people working in the 10-odd malls in and around the city have been furloughed (told to go on unpaid leave), sources said.

