Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Shopping malls begin to open in Delhi-NCR, other cities; footfall low amid infection fear

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 19:07 IST
COVID-19: Shopping malls begin to open in Delhi-NCR, other cities; footfall low amid infection fear

Shopping malls in Delhi-NCR and other major cities have started to open from Monday after a gap of more than two months due to COVID-19 pandemic, but footfalls were low as people fear to get infected by the virus. India's largest realty firm DLF and Pacific group have not yet opened their malls for public, but Ambience group and Unity group have resumed operations at malls in the national capital.

In the national capital region, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad administrations have not given permission so far for opening the shopping malls. "We will open our malls in Delhi this week. We are taking all necessary steps and following all guidelines issued by the central and state governments to ensure full safety of visitors," Pushpa Bector, Executive Director, DLF Shopping Malls, said.

Ambience group Chairman Raj Singh Gehlot said the company has opened its two shopping malls at Vasant Kunj and Rohini in Delhi. Unity group director Harsh Bansal said: "We have opened our two malls at Shahdara and Janakpuri in Delhi. The footfall is 25 per cent compared with the normal time".   The Shahdara mall is spread over 3 lakh sq ft and Janakpuri 1.5 lakh sq ft, he said, adding that all existing retailers have opened their shops. Unity group will open its two malls at Rohini and Dwarka on Wednesday.

Gaurs group has opened Gaur City Mall at Noida Extension in Greater Noida. Over 1,100 people have visited the mall so far as against the footfall of over 20,000 during pre-COVID period. Pacific group ED Abhishek Bansal said: "We are opening Dwarka mall (Delhi) on Tuesday, Ghaziabad mall on June 11 and Tagore Garden (Delhi) on June 13".

Xander-backed Virtuous Retail has said it will open four malls in Bengaluru, Surat, Mohali and Amritsar from tomorrow. "Chennai and Nagpur are not allowed to open as Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra have not allowed malls to open," said Pankaj Renjhen, COO, Virtuous Retail.

To ensure the safety of people visiting shopping malls, all mall owners said that they are following all the necessary standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Union Health Ministry and state governments. Mall owners said they will ensure social distancing in their malls, including in lifts and escalators.

Temperature checks at our malls entrances, and use of Aarogya Setu App will be made mandatory for consumers to enter malls. "We are setting up all the necessary protocols to maintain the 6 feet social distancing norms. Our F&B brands will reduce seating arrangements to 50 per cent and will strictly follow the social distancing guidelines. They will be accepting pre-orders, takeaways and digital mode of payments," Bector of DLF said.

On request for rental waivers, mall owners said they are working with retailers and solutions will emerge amicably..

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Over 1,600 COVID-19 cases in CAPFs, other forces; 70 pc recovery rate

Over 1,600 personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces CAPFs and two other forces have been infected with COVID-19 till now and these combat organisations have registered an overall recovery rate of about 70 per cent, an official data said...

North Korea answered one of two routine liaison calls from South Korea amid leaflets tension

North Korea on Monday did not answer first of the twice-a-day liaison phone calls from South Korea, sparking fear in Seoul that Pyongyang might be carrying out its threat to abolish a joint liaison office. Mondays liaison phone calls were a...

Libya's NOC confirms El Feel production restart

Libyas National Oil Corporation NOC confirmed on Monday that it has restarted production at the El Feel oilfield with initial output of 12,000 barrels per day bpd and will return to full capacity of 70,000 bpd within 14 days. The companys s...

Tennis-Evans dismisses Djokovic's U.S. Open concerns over COVID-19 protocols

Britains Dan Evans believes Novak Djokovics concerns about players having only one member of their support staff at the U.S. Open does not apply to the majority of the field and compromises should be made when action resumes. The U.S. Open ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020