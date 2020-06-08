Left Menu
Govt to consider extension in deadline for availing 15 pc corporate tax rate benefit: FM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 19:34 IST
Govt to consider extension in deadline for availing 15 pc corporate tax rate benefit: FM
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the government will consider an extension in the deadline for availing the lower 15 per cent corporate tax rate on new investments, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the biggest reduction in 28 years, the government in September last year slashed corporate tax rates by up to 10 percentage points to attract private investment and push sagging economic growth.

Base corporate tax for existing companies was reduced to 22 per cent from 30 per cent, and to 15 per cent from 25 per cent for new manufacturing firms incorporated after October 1, 2019, and starting operations before March 31, 2023. "I will see what can be done. We want industry to benefit from the 15 per cent corporate tax rate on new investments and I take your point for considering an extension in the deadline of March 31, 2023," Sitharaman said.

Addressing members of FICCI, the minister assured the industry of all possible government support with the intent of supporting Indian business and reviving the economy. Sitharaman clarified that the COVID-19 Emergency Credit Facility covers all companies and not just micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The minister suggested the industry to submit their recommendations related to the ministry of corporate affairs or Sebi deadlines so that necessary steps could be taken.

The minister suggested the industry to submit their recommendations related to the ministry of corporate affairs or Sebi deadlines so that necessary steps could be taken. With regard to the need for reduction in GST rates in the badly affected sectors, She said, "GST rate reduction will go to the Council. But, the GST Council is also looking for revenue. The decision for reduction in rate for any sector has to be taken by the Council." Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey told FICCI members that income tax refund to the corporates has also started and income tax refunds of Rs 35,000 crore have been issued in the past few weeks.

