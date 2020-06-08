Left Menu
Development News Edition

IAF inducts indigenously developed pod ARPIT to evacuate critical patients from remote areas

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 20:20 IST
IAF inducts indigenously developed pod ARPIT to evacuate critical patients from remote areas

The Indian Air Force on Monday inducted an indigenously designed and manufactured pod called ARPIT, which will be used for evacuation of critical patients suffering from infectious diseases like COVID-19 from isolated and remote areas. "The IAF has designed, developed and inducted an Airborne Rescue Pod for Isolated Transportation (ARPIT)," said the IAF in a statement.

It said when COVID-19 outbreak was declared a pandemic, it felt the need for an evacuation system that prevents the spread of infectious aerosol from the patient to another person. This indigenously designed system has been developed at a cost of Rs 60,000, which is very less when compared to imported systems which cost up to Rs 60 lakh a piece, the IAF stated.

The isolation system has a suitable number of air exchanges, integration of medical monitoring instruments, and ventilation for an incubated patient, the IAF said. In addition, the pod generates high constant negative pressure in the isolation chamber for prevention of infection risk to air crew, ground crew and health care workers involved in air transportation, the IAF noted.

"This pod will be utilised for evacuation of critical patients with infectious diseases including COVID-19 from high altitude area, isolated and remote places," it added. More than 2.56 lakh have been infected and around 7,100 people have died due to the virus in India till now.

TRENDING

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Hundreds sign petition to remove 'Clive of India' statue in UK

Hundreds of people signed an online petition on Monday demanding the removal of a statue of Robert Clive, who played a key role in establishing Britains colonial domination over India, in Shrewsbury, western England. The petition on Change....

FEATURE-As warming risks rise, Boston pastor sees need to spur climate justice'

By Shannon Larson BOSTON, Massachusetts, June 8 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Reverend Mariama White-Hammonds mission to stop climate change impacts hitting black and minority communities hardest began when she volunteered in New Orleans in ...

Schools reopen in S.Africa as parents worry about safeguards

Children began returning to classrooms in South Africa on Monday as part of a gradual loosening of COVID-19 restrictions, even as some parents worried not enough had been done to guard against infections. The resumption of the school year h...

Britain's interior minister says violent protestors should face justice

A minority of protesters who were violent during the weekends Black Lives Matter protests in Britain undermined the cause and should face justice, interior minister Priti Patel said on Monday. Patel said she sympathised with peaceful protes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020