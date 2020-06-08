Swiggy to transition Scootsy's operations to its platforms

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 20:31 IST
Food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy on Monday said it plans to transition the services offered by its premium on-demand delivery platform Scootsy in Mumbai to the company's platforms in the near future. Swiggy had acquired Scootsy in 2018 for around Rs 50 crore and said at that time that the Mumbai-based firm will continue to operate as an independent app post the acquisition.

"To expand our footprint to all discerning customers across Mumbai, we will be transitioning the services offered by Scootsy to Swiggy's platforms in the near future. This will be the first major milestone in setting up the premium category for Swiggy," a Swiggy spokesperson said in a statement. In line with this, all Scootsy customers will be redirected to a curated selection on the Swiggy app where they can experience the same level of service along with the widest choice of cuisines and restaurants supported by Swiggy's delivery, it added.

During the past few months, Swiggy has witnessed a surge in demand for curated food choices from premium brands, the statement said. "Through our partnerships with ITC Hotels, Marriott, Hyatt, KA Hospitality and the likes, we intend to further elevate our premium selection and category experience for consumers on Swiggy," it added.

At Swiggy, the company is constantly adapting to the rapidly changing needs of consumers and the industry by fine-tuning its services, the statement said..

