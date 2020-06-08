Most malls reopen to enthusiastic response in Kolkata

Left Menu
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-06-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 21:56 IST
Most of the malls in the city reopened on Monday sans their multiplex and entertainment zones in the first phase of 'Unlock 1' to relax lockdown restrictions across the country and had enthusiastic response from visitors. Managements of majority of the malls said 50 to 70 per cent of the shops in them, including those of the big brands, have opened.

Sushil Mohta, the owner of Acropolis Mall and a partner of South City Mall, said the average footfall in the shopping complexes was 50 to 60 per cent of the normal times. Malls like the South City, City Centre I and II, Acropolis, Lake Mall threw open their doors, while the Forum Mall will do so next week, managements of the malls said.

Acropolis Mall in the southern part of the city recorded 8000 footfalls during the day though the multiplex was closed and many shops did not open, Mohta said. An official of South City Mall said the number of footfalls there was 6000 during the day and majority of them were youngsters.

The vice-president of Quest Mall Sanjiv Mehra said the response on the first day of the reopening was heartening given that entertainment zones were closed. The foodcourts in the malls, which are frequented by the youngsters, have reopened. But the fine dining restaurants have not as alcoholic beverages cannot be served in them as per norms in vogue during the lcokdown.

The city malls which reopened are allowing visitors between between 11 am and 8 pm and the guidelines and standing operation procedures are being strictly followed, sources in their managements said. Those visiting the malls are required to wear masks and wash or sanitise their hands. Children below 10 years of age and senior citizens above 65 years are not being allowed in as they are considered vulnerable to the coronavirus pandemic.

No large bags and luggage pieces are being allowed inside the malls and one way public movement is being adopted in them wherever possible. Thermal screening of visitors is also being conducted. The multiplexes and entertainment zones have not been reopened as the latest directives of the Centre did not permit it, the sources said.

People have to wash their hands at the wash basin installed in the periphery of Acropolis Mall with skin friendly liquid hand wash. Car sanitisation facilities are also being provided, the management of the mall said. Cashless transaction facility is available at the parking and food court area of the mall.

Mohta said "We are happy to open the malls in West Bengal. With the trained management teamfollowing the COVID-19 standing operating procedure and discipline, malls are absolutely safe to visit". The owner of Forum mall, Rahul Saraf said the Elgin Road shopping centre will reopen next week and Forum Rangoli in Howrah did so today.

Many of the 50,000 people working in the 10-odd malls in and around the city have been furloughed (told to go on unpaid leave), sources said..

