India is resolute in strengthening security in telecom: Kant

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 22:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

India is resolute in strengthening security in telecom and deploying advanced technologies, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Monday. In a webinar with Swedish corporate representatives, including telecom gear maker Ericsson officials, on 'India's supply chain readiness, 5G use cases and security and lockdown scenarios', Kant said Ericsson's partnership with India started over 110 years ago in 1903.

"Conversation with @ericsson on India's supply chain readiness, 5G use cases & security and lockdown scenarios. Ericsson's partnership with India started over 110 years ago in 1903. India is resolute in strengthening security in telecom & deploying advanced technologies," he said in a tweet. "Positive & constructive interaction with captains of the Swedish companies on Outlook post Covid-19, India's Aspirations and Getting Growth Back," he added.

Sweden ambassador to India Klas Molin presided the webinar. Officials of ABB, Atlas, H&M, Saab, Volvo Cars, and IKEA also participated in the meeting.

