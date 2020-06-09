Infobip Rated Best A2P SMS Provider by Mobile Operators and Enterprises Infobip also places in the Top 10 ROCCO Innovators report

Left Menu
PTI | London | Updated: 09-06-2020 10:37 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 10:37 IST
LONDON and VODNJAN, Croatia, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global communications platform, Infobip announced today it has attained a 'Best' rating in vendor performance for A2P SMS, achieving the top position in Tier 1 vendor performance for Rocco's annual benchmarking report which surveys 353 mobile operators and 315 enterprises worldwide. Marking the fourth year in a row that Infobip defends its position as number one provider of SMS for mobile operators, the company also maintained its lead as best provider for enterprises a second year running in a report that started in 2019. Facilitated by independent research and consulting firm ROCCO Research the surveys offer unique and transparent insight into these marketplaces from two key perspectives: telecoms wholesale, and customer engagement and communication. Additionally, Infobip placed in the top ten of ROCCO's Innovator companies, a report that looks at mobile operators' perceptions and opinions of how vendors in the roaming, messaging and interconnect market are innovating. "We're delighted and humbled to be the best rated A2P SMS vendor in both operator and enterprise surveys. We're striving to provide our partners and clients with the best in mobile communication technology and nurture an ecosystem that benefits all the stakeholders. These results are encouragement to keep pushing and innovating, to bring the best solutions to operators and brands across the world. It's testament to our efforts towards becoming a pure engineering powerhouse, and I thank the engineers and staff at Infobip for their part," said Infobip founder and CEO Silvio Kutic

"A big congratulations to the team for their success. It's very insightful to read the comments from the diverse international client base Infobip have and how they have supported them. It's clear a lot of MNOs and enterprises highly appreciate the care by which they support them. It was also great to see that they are also innovating the market and appear in the top ten vendors globally in our Innovators report", said ROCCO Research CEO Jason Bryan. About InfobipInfobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected customer experiences across all stages of the customer journey at scale, with easy and contextualized interactions over customers' preferred channels. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip's omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication, security and contact center solutions help clients and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications, grow their business and increase loyalty– all in a fast, secure and reliable way. Infobip has 65+ offices on six continents offering natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and 'things' in 190+ countries connected to over 800 telecom networks. The company serves and partners with leading mobile operators, messaging apps, banks, social networks, tech companies, and aggregators. Infobip powers enterprises to deliver messages across any channel, any device, at any time and anywhere in the world. PWRPWR

