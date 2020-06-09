Left Menu
Development News Edition

BAT, homebuilders drag London stocks lower

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-06-2020 14:14 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 14:04 IST
BAT, homebuilders drag London stocks lower
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

London-listed stocks fell for a second straight day on Tuesday, weighed down by forecast cuts from British American Tobacco, while fewer home sales by Bellway showed the pain inflicted by country-wide lockdowns on the housing sector. The cigarette maker fell 2.5% after it flagged a demand hit due to prolonged lockdowns in South Africa and Mexico and weak sales in countries including Bangladesh and Vietnam.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 declined 0.5%, with recent winners and more cyclical stocks, including life insurers and banks, posting some of the biggest declines. "There isn't the same amount of enthusiasm or risk appetite right now for London stocks as opposed to the sentiment we are seeing for U.S. or Asian stocks," said David Madden, market analyst at CMC markets the UK.

"There is a pause in optimism among investors as London stocks have underperformed other markets globally even before the lockdown restrictions were put to place and continue to show weakness in contrast to other markets (U.S. and Asia)." But British stocks have marked a striking rise from lows hit in March on hopes of economic recovery after coronavirus-driven curbs on social and business activity were eased.

Among shares, Bellway Plc dropped 1.4%, dragging its peers down with it, as the housebuilder sold fewer homes between August and May due to restricted business activity induced by the coronavirus lockdown. Heavyweight homebuilding stocks also pressured the mid-cap FTSE 250, which fell 1.3%, eying its biggest one-day percentage fall in 11 days.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC said it will restart drilling and begin redeploying some non-essential personnel on some of its offshore assets in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday and Tuesday as conditions improve following tropical storm, Cristobal. The shares of the company, however, fell 1.8%.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Pakistan add Younis, Mushtaq as coaches for England tour

Pakistan appointed former captain Younis Khan as batting coach for their tour of England later this year, while also adding former spinner Mushtaq Ahmed to complete an impressive line-up of support staff on Tuesday. Former captain Younis is...

Hong Kong shares settle at 3-month high on swift recovery hopes

Hong Kong shares closed at their highest level in three months on Tuesday, tracking gains in broader markets as the easing of coronavirus-induced lockdowns in many countries fed short-term investor optimism of a quick economic recovery. At...

Targets for COVID-19 vaccine identified by scientists

Scientists have identified regions of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 to target with a vaccine, by harnessing tools used for the development of cancer immunotherapies. The researchers at Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia CHOP in ...

Southwest Monsoon to hit Odisha in next 3-days: MeT

The Southwest Monsoon is likely to hit Odisha in next three days and the low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal will facilitate its advancement, the Meteorological Centre here said on Tuesday. Conditions are now becoming favourable...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020