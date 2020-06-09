Left Menu
Development News Edition

Founding family and CEO take full control of Britain's Iceland Foods

Brait, under pressure to reduce debt, said in November it planned to sell its stakes within five years in several British companies, including Iceland.The more than 1,000 store Iceland is Britain's ninth biggest supermarket in overall grocery market share, but it is second only to industry leader Tesco in frozen food and it has benefited from consumers stocking up on products that have a long life during the pandemic.

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-06-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 14:36 IST
Founding family and CEO take full control of Britain's Iceland Foods
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The founding family of Britain's Iceland Foods and its chief executive have taken full ownership of the frozen food specialist which has seen a two decade-high market share during the coronavirus crisis. Malcolm Walker, who founded the supermarket group in 1970, and CEO Tarsem Dhaliwal, have purchased the 63.1% of Iceland owned by South African investment company Brait for 115 million pounds ($146 million).

Iceland Foods is now 100% owned by Walker, Dhaliwal, and their related parties. Reuters reported in March that Walker could seek to regain outright ownership.

"It is particularly satisfying to turn this new page in Iceland's history just before the 50th anniversary of the opening of our first shop on 18 November 1970," said Walker. Walker listed Iceland on the London Stock Exchange in 1984. It merged with wholesaler Booker in 2000 and was purchased by a consortium led by Icelandic investor Baugur in 2005.

Baugur collapsed after the financial crisis and in 2012 Walker was among those who bought Iceland back from the liquidators of failed Icelandic banks in a deal valuing it at 1.55 billion pounds. Brait, under pressure to reduce debt, said in November it planned to sell its stakes within five years in several British companies, including Iceland.

The more than 1,000 store Iceland is Britain's ninth biggest supermarket in overall grocery market share, but it is second only to industry leader Tesco in frozen food and it has benefited from consumers stocking up on products that have a long life during the pandemic. Industry data showed its sales rose 28.6% over the 12 weeks to May 17, giving it a market share of 2.4%, a proportion of sales it last held in 2000. ($1 = 0.7894 pounds)

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, TFI members to meet Andhra CM to discuss film shooting amid COVID-19

Many TFI Telugu Film Industry stars, including actors Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, along with other directors and producers, reached Gannavaram airport on a special flight from Hyderabad to meet Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy ...

BJP sent democracy to quarantine, Mamata sent it to ICU: CPI(M)

The CPIM held protests at various places in West Bengal on Tuesday against a virtual rally held by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who addressed the people of the state from Delhi. Protest rallies were also taken out in the city against Shah...

Chhattisgarh records fifth COVID-19 death

A 24-year-old woman succumbed to COVID-19 at a hospital in Chhattisgarhs capital Raipur, becoming the states fifth casualty in the pandemic, an official said on Tuesday. The deceased, a native of Durg district, was admitted to the nephrolog...

Covid restrictions prevented 60 million new infection cases in US, study finds

Shutdown orders put in place in view of stemming the spread of coronavirus pandemic has prevented about 60 million new infections in the United States and 285 million in China, according to a study cited by The Washington Post that examined...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020