Polavaram Works on Track as Labour is Back Making all Efforts to Complete in Time

HYDERABAD, India, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Even after facing severe labour and logistic problems, the Polavaram project works are at a brisk pace. The site of the Polavaram project is looking quite different as works are going on, and most of the works have now come to a critical stage for this prestigious national project. Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) continues to execute the project works in a systematic way, keeping in mind the deadlines and are confident of its completion in time. "Despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, construction works for the world's biggest Spillway have gained further momentum. Apart from the works related to spill channel, approach channel, pilot channel, earth cum rockfill dam and 1, 2, 3 gap works and going on at a fast track mode. We are confident of completing the project within the dealines," said General Manager, MEIL, Mr. Sathish Angara.

The world's most massive Spillway of this project is being constructed in a way to facilitate a flow of 50 lakh Cusecs flood water. Currently, the world's biggest Spillway belongs to the Chinese Three Gorges project that has a capacity of 47 lakh Cusecs. MEIL is constructing the Polavaram Spillway, with 3 lakh Cusecs more capacity than the Three Gorge project. When MEIL took up the works in November 2019, there was a huge quantity of floodwater stagnated both in front and backside of the reservoir construction site. It took a lot of time to lift almost 4 TMCs of stagnated floodwater from the construction site. Usually March-May period is the peak season for irrigation project works. Due to Corona pandemic, the Polavaram project also experienced some bottlenecks as labour went back to their native villages.

Significant progress in Spillway & Spill channel works Over 2,000 migrant labourers who were working for the Polavaram Project went back to their native states like Bihar, Jharkhand and Orissa, compelling the company to continue works with the available meagre labour. With the firm determination of State government and MEIL, there was significant progress in works related to Spillway, spill channel, hydro-electric station. While 206 Cubic Metre (CuM) work was done in November, it was 5,628 CuM in December. Concrete works related to the spillway and spill channel got pace since January as there was 20,639 Cum work in that month, followed by 32,443 Cum in February, 36,129 Cum in March. Explaining about the challenges posed by Covid-19, Mr Sathish said, "The state government and MEIL took all care to continue that pace amidst the Corona fear since April. Corona had its effect not only on labour, but it also affected the supply of steel, cement and other raw material. As the whole logistic system came to a standstill during April and May, it resulted in several obstacles for the project works. The company organized a medical camp for labour in association with the district health department, and all the required tests are being done regularly in this camp. Labour was provided with nutritious food to boost immunity and special incentives given to them for working during Corona crisis." During April, 18,714 Cubic Metres of concrete work for Spillway and 9,511 Cubic metres of concrete work for Spill channel was completed. Almost double work was done during May. In fact, it was the month in which the highest work was done since the re-initiation of the project works, that too amidst the Corona crisis. Nearly 1,21,647 CuM of work related to Spillway and 7,9378 CuM of Spill Channel work completed from November 2019 to 8th June 2020. Though some labour went back to their native places, nearly 2,500 CuM per day work done during May. A total of 1,681 people, including contract labour, low-level staff and engineers worked during the month. Significant quantum of work for the Spillway was done only due to the continuous involvement of 232 contract labour and nearly 200 project staff. For Spill channel, 301 contract labour and staff worked during the month.

Priority to the critical works Works like soil excavation, removal of big boulders, bund construction and earth cum rockfill dam are critical for this project. MEIL continued the spillway concrete works and simultaneously initiated Vibro-compaction works for constructing earth cum rockfill dam. Specifically, soil excavation picked the momentum and construction of concrete block for Spill Channel has reached a critical stage. Spill channel works were started in the end of February this year after compeletion of dewater. By 8th June 79,376 CuM of work done. These works were started in February this year, and by 8th June, MEIL could complete 1,21,647 CuM of concrete work. Now the works related to Coffer Dam - Gap 1, Earth cum Rockfill dam- Gap 2, Vibro compaction works and sand filling - Gap 3 are going on with full pace. Nearly 22 lakh CuM soil work and 10 lakh CuM sand filling is still to do in Gap-2 works. For the spill channel, out of 42 lakh CuM boulder removal, nearly 17 lakh CuM work is yet to be done. So far, 896416 CuM work completed. Out of these works, the sand filling 2,78,000 CuM, powerhouse 2,16,265 CuM, and 64816 of blasting works completed.

Coming back with confidence Labour who went to their native places is again slowly returning to join in the works. "Confidence in the MEIL is bringing them back to the project location. All these returning labour tested in special medical camps, and they are allowed to work. So far, over 1000 people have returned, and this number expected to increase by end this week. MEIL is arranging special transport facilities for them." Said Mr Satish Angara.

