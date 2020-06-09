NIIT, Rio Tinto extend contract by 5 years

Skills and talent development company NIIT Ltd on Tuesday said it has extended its partnership with global mining group Rio Tinto for another five years. NIIT began its relationship with Rio Tinto in 2014.

"...(NIIT) will continue to provide a full range of managed learning services, covering event management, learning administration, consultancy, on-site support, content design and development and technology services, to support Rio Tinto's learning and business imperatives across its global sites and offices," a statement said. No financial details of the partnership were disclosed.

Rio Tinto operates in 36 countries and has 47,000 employees. "We truly value our partnership with Rio Tinto and are very excited that our partnership has been extended for another five years. We look forward to providing increased value and innovation over the coming years," Sailesh Lalla, Executive Vice President (Business Development) at NIIT's Corporate Learning Group, said.