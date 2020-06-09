Left Menu
Development News Edition

Majority of consumers plan to cut shopping expenditure post-lockdown: Report

"This would mean a slower recovery for the retail sector, which has seen zero revenue and sustained losses over the last few months," RAI said in a statement.When asked if consumers are excited to shop post-lockdown, only 33 per cent had affirmative reaction, while 37 per cent replied in the negative, the survey said, adding 30 per cent of respondents had a neutral shopping sentiment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 16:50 IST
Majority of consumers plan to cut shopping expenditure post-lockdown: Report

An overwhelming percentage of consumers plan to reduce their shopping expenditure, as only 33 per cent are excited to shop post-lockdown, according to a survey by retailers body RAI. According to a consumer sentiment survey by Retailers Association of India (RAI) along with LitmusWorld covering 4,239 respondents, 78 per cent of them said their shopping expenditure will decline.

While 41 per cent said their shopping expenditure will decrease "substantially", 37 per cent responded that it will decrease "slightly", 16 per cent said it will remain the same and only 6 per cent said their spending on shopping will be higher, according to the survey. "This would mean a slower recovery for the retail sector, which has seen zero revenue and sustained losses over the last few months," RAI said in a statement.

When asked if consumers are excited to shop post-lockdown, only 33 per cent had affirmative reaction, while 37 per cent replied in the negative, the survey said, adding 30 per cent of respondents had a neutral shopping sentiment. In terms of willingness to go out and shop, 62 per cent of respondents said they were planning to visit stores within the first 3 months, 32 per cent in the next 3-12 months and 6 per cent said they would stay away from the stores for the next 12 months.

However, 75 per cent of respondents in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities said they were planning to visit retail stores within the next three months. Commenting on the findings, RAI CEO Kumar Rajagopalan said, "With most consumers demonstrating hesitation to resume shopping in the coming months, the retail sector needs the support of all stakeholders to revive sentiment".

Retailers will need to prioritise safety and hygiene measures to reassure consumers that they will receive a safe shopping experience. Despite a strained quarter, the sector will have to make investments in implementing the necessary safeguards to win back consumer confidence, he added. In terms of priority on the shopping list, food and grocery along with apparel and clothing topped the chart, with 52 per cent of consumers listing these items as primary.

These were followed by consumer durables/electronics with 31 per cent of respondents saying it to be important, while 25 per cent indicated beauty, wellness and personal care as priority, the survey added. "The Indian consumer's optimism will revive the retail economy within 3 months of the unlock phase," LitmusWorld Head of Marketing & Partnerships Khushaal Talreja said.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Malaysian prosecutors drop corruption charges against Najib ally

Malaysian government prosecutors withdrew corruption charges on Tuesday against an ally of former premier Najib Razak, whose party returned to power in a new coalition three months ago after having lost the last election amid massive graft ...

Shrek 5: Script tasks completed, filming to start this year, other latest updates

It obviously took a long time than expected to confirm Shrek 5, but now fans are desperate to know what they can see in the imminent movie. Many rumours earlier popped up with a claim that Shrek 5 had been cancelled. But that was not true a...

German government backs 'electronics you can trust'

The German government said on Tuesday it would commit millions of euros in funding to electronics research and development, as part of a wider effort to reduce its reliance on imports of equipment used in its critical infrastructure. Berlin...

No community transmission of COVID-19 in Delhi, city might see 5.5 lakh cases by July-end: Sisodia

Officials from the Centre say there is no community transmission of COVID-19 yet in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia asserted on Tuesday, and estimated that there might be 5.5 lakh coronavirus cases in the city by July 31. Delhi ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020