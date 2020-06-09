Left Menu
Development News Edition

FHRAI issues guidebook for hotels, restaurants to prevent COVID-19 spread

"The manual is an exclusive guidebook for the hotel and restaurant industry and has been designed in association with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)," FHRAI Vice President Gurbaxish Singh Kohli said.Everyday activities will be required to be put under a microscope since safety of guests is paramount, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 17:32 IST
FHRAI issues guidebook for hotels, restaurants to prevent COVID-19 spread

Apex industry body FHRAI on Tuesday said it has issued a guidebook listing all measures to be taken by hotels and restaurants to ensure prevention of COVID-19. The comprehensive guidebook covers all functions of hotels and restaurants that are essential to everyday operations. From guest rooms and room service to housekeeping to laundry care, the manual provides step-by-step instructions on best practices, FHRAI said in a statement.

The 44-page manual has detailed instructions on training of staff on food handling, deliveries & takeaways, food transportation and distribution, it added. "The manual is an exclusive guidebook for the hotel and restaurant industry and has been designed in association with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)," FHRAI Vice President Gurbaxish Singh Kohli said.

Everyday activities will be required to be put under a microscope since safety of guests is paramount, he added. Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) has been holding food safety and training certification (FoSTaC) training programmes designed by the FSSAI and has trained more than 2,000 people under it, the industry body said. PTI AKT BAL

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

SC seeks Maharashtra’s response on doctors’ plea against Maratha quota in PG Med, dental courses

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Maharashtra government on a plea of six MBBS doctors seeking a direction that the state law granting 12 per cent quota to Marathas be not made applicable for the admissions into the Po...

Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch from Anantnag cremated amid outrage over terror killing

A Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch, who was shot dead by terrorists in Anantnag on Monday, was cremated here in the presence of scores of mourners including leaders of the Congress, the BJP and other organisations. A number of people, who gathered ...

Palestinian PM says not informed of latest UAE aid flight via Israel

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Tuesday said he was unaware that a plane from the United Arab Emirates was to fly to Israel carrying medical aid for the Palestinians. His remark cast doubt over whether the Palestinians, long...

Brazil must publish COVID-19 data in full, says Supreme Court justice

Brazils top court waded into the controversy surrounding official reporting of coronavirus death and infection figures, as a Supreme Court justice ruled the Health Ministry must revert to releasing the full set of data it had previously mad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020