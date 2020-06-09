Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 in 5 Indian consumers will reduce shopping expenditure post lockdown: RAI survey

As retailers climb back on their feet under Unlock 1.0, the industry might have to brace itself for a sustained downturn as a majority 67 per cent consumers showed little to no excitement in shopping post the lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 18:08 IST
4 in 5 Indian consumers will reduce shopping expenditure post lockdown: RAI survey
Respondents deprioritise entertainment and travel in their shopping list. Image Credit: ANI

As retailers climb back on their feet under Unlock 1.0, the industry might have to brace itself for a sustained downturn as a majority 67 per cent consumers showed little to no excitement in shopping post the lockdown. This is one of several stark findings in a consumer sentiment survey released on Tuesday by the Retailers Association of India (RAI).

Surveying over 4,000 respondents across the country, the 'Unlocking Indian Consumer Sentiment Post Lockdown' survey in association with LitmusWorld sought to understand the likely behaviour and shopping preferences of Indian consumers in a post lockdown environment. Consumers in the survey exhibited symptoms of caution and conservatism as they were asked to evaluate if, how, when and where they would like to shop once the lockdown lifts. Nearly 62 per cent respondents said they were inclined to visit stores within the first three months post lockdown. This number goes up to 75 per cent in tier two and tier three cities.

However, 78 per cent said their shopping expenditure will decrease. Only 6 per cent said they will increase their spending. This will mean a slower recovery for the retail sector which has seen zero revenue and sustained losses over the last few months. In a reflection of the new-normal, 75 per cent respondents said regular sanitisation of stores was their most preferred measure and expectation to feel safe and secure while shopping. About 57 per cent said they will prefer minimal staff interaction with 30 per cent indicating their preference towards virtual trial rooms.

"Despite a strained quarter, the sector will have to make investments in implementing the necessary safeguards to win back consumer confidence," said Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO of Retailers Association of India. The survey also asked consumers to prioritise their shopping lists. At 52 per cent each, food and grocery along with apparel and clothing continue to top consumer wish lists. As consumers were compelled to adapt to their restricted lifestyles, it is not surprising that consumer durables and electronics, beauty, wellness and personal care, and footwear feature in the top five.

However, consumers expressed low interest in spending on restaurants, travel and leisure as furniture and jewellery, watches and personal accessories were least prioritised. Even though shopping priorities may have been reordered, it appears that consumers still prefer an in-store experience. Nearly 75 per cent respondents in tier two and three cities said they will still prefer to buy offline.

Respondents in tier one cities showed an equal preference to online and offline mediums. Even amid the caution and fear, 67 per cent respondents above the age of 45 said they preferred offline over online shopping. "The Indian consumer's optimism will revive the retail economy within three months of the unlock phase. The people pulse survey along with Retailers Association of India also exhibits trust and value for money being leading indicators for retailers to lead the bounce back agenda," said Khushaal Talreja, Head of Marketing and Partnerships at LitmusWorld.

The respondents comprised 73 per cent men and 27 per cent women. More than two-thirds were between the ages of 25 and 44. About 80 per cent were from tier one cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi and others while the rest were from tier two and three cities. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

AfDB announces 100 finalists from #AfricaVsVirus Challenge ideathon

The African Development Bank www.AfDB.org has announced the 100 finalists from the AfricaVsVirus Challenge ideathon to find solutions to challenges raised by the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa.Some 25,000 participants from across Africa and be...

Seven Noida hospitals face actions for pregnant woman's death

The medical superintendent of the district hospital in Noida has been shunted out and action ordered against a nurse and a ward staffer for laxity that led to the death of a pregnant woman last week, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration sa...

Has China occupied Indian territory in Ladakh: Rahul asks Rajnath

A day after his everyone knows the reality of border situation jibe, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh whether China has occupied Indian territory in Ladakh. Once RM is done commenting on the han...

RS polls: Cong plan to sequester Guj MLAs in Raj postponed

The Congress in Gujarat on Tuesday postponed the plan to get all its MLAs to neighbouring Rajasthan amid resignations from its camp ahead of the June 19 Rajya Sabha polls for four seats, party leaders said. They claimed that some legislator...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020