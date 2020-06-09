CMS IT Services Collaborates with Artificial Intelligence Platform Senseforth.ai

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): CMS IT Services a leading System Integrator and Managed Services provider and Senseforth.ai a leading Full-Stack Conversational AI Platform announced a new partnership. Through the alliance, CMS IT's Automation and Digital services will be powered by Senseforth's award-winning AI platform. This alliance will be a powerful combination that Enterprise Customers can use to drive competitive advantage and reduce time to market. The combined offering will help enterprises provide faster and more reliable customer service, increase productivity and reduce costs rapidly. The digital agents will help enterprises to reduce people's dependencies and will enable human-like conversations between organizations and people.

Speaking on the occasion Anuj Vaid, EVP, CMS IT Services said, "CMS IT is delivering solutions to transform customer-experience by harnessing its rich domain expertise coupled with the power of AI to mimic human interactions while simultaneously providing sharp, precise and sophisticated solutions to unique challenges." "Conversational Chatbots have become an integral part of every company's business continuity plan. With our AI-powered self-help chatbots, enterprises can deliver a superior customer experience, without lifting and shifting their contact centres," said Shridhar Marri CEO & Co-founder, Senseforth.

"Conversational AI Platforms enhance automation capabilities and augment digital experience specifically with regards to customer engagement channel efficiency. CMS IT builds deep business expertise into BOTs to create a contactless solution for a variety of business needs," said Kunal Bhatt, Practice Head, Automation, CMS IT Services.