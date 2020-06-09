Left Menu
Development News Edition

CMS IT Services Collaborates with Artificial Intelligence Platform Senseforth.ai

CMS IT Services a leading System Integrator and Managed Services provider and Senseforth.ai a leading Full-Stack Conversational AI Platform announced a new partnership. Through the alliance, CMS IT's Automation and Digital services will be powered by Senseforth's award-winning AI platform.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 09-06-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 18:24 IST
CMS IT Services Collaborates with Artificial Intelligence Platform Senseforth.ai
CMS IT Services. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): CMS IT Services a leading System Integrator and Managed Services provider and Senseforth.ai a leading Full-Stack Conversational AI Platform announced a new partnership. Through the alliance, CMS IT's Automation and Digital services will be powered by Senseforth's award-winning AI platform. This alliance will be a powerful combination that Enterprise Customers can use to drive competitive advantage and reduce time to market. The combined offering will help enterprises provide faster and more reliable customer service, increase productivity and reduce costs rapidly. The digital agents will help enterprises to reduce people's dependencies and will enable human-like conversations between organizations and people.

Speaking on the occasion Anuj Vaid, EVP, CMS IT Services said, "CMS IT is delivering solutions to transform customer-experience by harnessing its rich domain expertise coupled with the power of AI to mimic human interactions while simultaneously providing sharp, precise and sophisticated solutions to unique challenges." "Conversational Chatbots have become an integral part of every company's business continuity plan. With our AI-powered self-help chatbots, enterprises can deliver a superior customer experience, without lifting and shifting their contact centres," said Shridhar Marri CEO & Co-founder, Senseforth.

"Conversational AI Platforms enhance automation capabilities and augment digital experience specifically with regards to customer engagement channel efficiency. CMS IT builds deep business expertise into BOTs to create a contactless solution for a variety of business needs," said Kunal Bhatt, Practice Head, Automation, CMS IT Services. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Ghaziabad authorities step up vigil on entry points with Delhi

The Ghaziabad authorities have stepped up checking of those entering the district from New Delhi in a bid to prevent the coronavirus spread. According to officials, only those carrying a valid movement pass, ID of their workplace in the d...

At least 20 die as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia

At least 20 African migrants died when a boat carrying more than 50 people sank off Tunisia, an official said on Tuesday.The bodies were found off the coast of Sfax on Tuesday, the official said, adding that 53 people had set out on the boa...

Two children die as truck rams camel cart in Rajasthan

Two children were killed and six others injured when a truck hit a camel cart in Rajasthans Bikaner district, police said on Tuesday. The accident took place on the Jagasar-Dantor Highway on Monday night, Virendra Pal, SHO, Bajju Police S...

SC bars UP govt from filling 37,339 posts of assistant teachers, allows to fill rest seats

The Supreme Court Tuesday directed the Uttar Pradesh government not to fill up all the 69,000 posts of assistant basic teachers and instead keep 37,339 posts vacant, which are currently held by Shiksha Mitras. The top court said it had dire...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020