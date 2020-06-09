Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU seeks tougher checks on foreign buying of European firms

We also know that it's temporary in character, this is what characterises these many different issues," she said."We know they are needed and the decisions we take minimise the risks of fragmentation of the single market and none of that is the case for foreign subsidies."

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 19:06 IST
EU seeks tougher checks on foreign buying of European firms

The Europe Union will seek tougher checks on foreign state-owned or state-backed companies buying European firms to prevent the use of unfair subsidies, the EU antitrust chief said on Tuesday, the latest move to increase protection. The bloc's protectionist trend has accelerated as it strives to create European industrial champions and because of concerns wealthy foreigners might swoop on companies whose value has been reduced by the coronavirus crisis.

Margrethe Vestager said in an interview foreign companies use subsidies without the European Union's knowledge or checks. "There is a high risk that they will fragment the single market or un-level the playing field," she said.

Vestager will next week present a proposal, known as the white paper on foreign subsidies, to tighten checks. EU governments and the European Parliament will subsequently specify which EU interests could be harmed by foreign subsidies.

European companies with foreign state-backed shareholders could be investigated, she said, citing an old case of a tyre maker bought by a Chinese company, which was able to appear more competitive than rival European bidders because of its state subsidies, although this was never proved. "I think it's only appropriate that we also do our best when they (European companies) are met with unfair competition even in Europe because competitors here may have access to foreign subsidies," Vestager said.

Vestager, who has approved EU state aid totalling more than 2 trillion euros to coronavirus-hit companies in the last two months, said carefully-monitored EU support differed from subsidies used by foreign companies. "We know what is going on. We also know that it's temporary in character, this is what characterises these many different issues," she said.

"We know they are needed and the decisions we take minimise the risks of fragmentation of the single market and none of that is the case for foreign subsidies."

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Beijing dismissed as ridiculous a Harvard Medical School study of hospital traffic and search engine data that suggested the coronavirus may already have been spreading in China last August.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS More than 7.16 million peop...

LPGA loses a major as Evian Championship in France canceled

The LPGA Tour lost its first major because of the COVID-19 pandemic when it announced Tuesday the Evian Championship in France has been canceled this year. The LPGA Tour cited ongoing travel and border restrictions, along with government qu...

Japanese carmaker Honda hit by cyberattack

Japanese carmaker Honda said Tuesday that it has been hit by a cyberattack that disrupted its business, though it expects the overall impact to be contained. The company said in a statement that it could confirm that a cyber attack has take...

Burundi says president Nkurunziza has died of heart attack

Burundis government says President Pierre Nkurunziza has died of a heart attack at age 56. A statement says the president was admitted to a hospital overnight Saturday after not feeling well. He appeared better Sunday but to very great surp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020