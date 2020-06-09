Goa: 30 hotels have sought permission to start operations

Thirty hotels in Goa have so far applied for permission to operate amid easing of restrictions in place to fight the coronavirus outbreak, state tourism director Menino D'Souza said on Tuesday. He told reporters hotels were asked to apply for permission keeping in mind guidelines laid down by the Centre, and the state government's standard operating procedures related to social distancing and hygiene.

"Till date, 30 hotels in different categories have applied for permission to resume business which was stalled during the lockdown. The details of SOPs will be decided by the state government in due course of time," D'Souza added. Goa Tourism Development Corporation Managing Director Nikhil Desai said the date of opening of hotels would be decided after the SOPs are finalized.

"We have only started the process for resumption of operations of these hotels. It does not mean they can open immediately. Right now everything is closed. This decision has to be taken by the government," Desai said.