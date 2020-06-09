Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt rescued nearly 89,000 women from various situations during lockdown: Irani

The government has rescued nearly 89,000 women across the country from various situations during the lockdown, and ensured that helpline numbers as well as crisis centres are functional throughout the pandemic, Union Minister Smriti Irani said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 20:03 IST
Govt rescued nearly 89,000 women from various situations during lockdown: Irani
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The government has rescued nearly 89,000 women across the country from various situations during the lockdown, and ensured that helpline numbers as well as crisis centres are functional throughout the pandemic, Union Minister Smriti Irani said on Tuesday. Her comments came in the backdrop of some reports citing that the lockdown led to an increase in domestic violence against women in India.

The Minister for Women and Child Development observed that Indians do not embrace a "Chalta Hai" (complacent) attitude anymore. "I think that our country is extremely vociferous in its outrage when it comes to violence against women, and I am very proud of the fact that irrespective of our political ideologies our nation's citizens stand as one when it comes to such issues," Irani said.

She also said emergency response numbers, including helplines through various state police departments, have been functional throughout the pandemic. "We rescued close to 89,000 women during lockdown from various situations in various states across the country. The government has provided a platform where real time data is entered through all women helplines through all one stop crisis centres," Irani said.

The minister was addressing a virtual interaction organised by the Ficci Ladies Organisation.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Beijing dismissed as ridiculous a Harvard Medical School study of hospital traffic and search engine data that suggested the coronavirus may already have been spreading in China last August.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS More than 7.16 million peop...

LPGA loses a major as Evian Championship in France canceled

The LPGA Tour lost its first major because of the COVID-19 pandemic when it announced Tuesday the Evian Championship in France has been canceled this year. The LPGA Tour cited ongoing travel and border restrictions, along with government qu...

Japanese carmaker Honda hit by cyberattack

Japanese carmaker Honda said Tuesday that it has been hit by a cyberattack that disrupted its business, though it expects the overall impact to be contained. The company said in a statement that it could confirm that a cyber attack has take...

Burundi says president Nkurunziza has died of heart attack

Burundis government says President Pierre Nkurunziza has died of a heart attack at age 56. A statement says the president was admitted to a hospital overnight Saturday after not feeling well. He appeared better Sunday but to very great surp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020