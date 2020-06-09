Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCDEX to launch 2 non-tradable rainfall-based indices on Wednesday

"In India, the fate of agriculture largely hangs on the performance of monsoon and the related uncertainty hurts not only the agrarian community but businesses as around 60 per cent of consumers live in the rural areas."The monsoon-based indices, being launched by us, will provide the accurate and reliable rainfall data by Skymet through its massive pan-India network of Automatic Weather Stations, which will be a great help for the agriculture value chain and can be used as a hedging tool to mitigate their risks," NCDEX MD and CEO Vijay Kumar said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-06-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 21:15 IST
NCDEX to launch 2 non-tradable rainfall-based indices on Wednesday

National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange has said it will launch two rainfall-based indices on Wednesday, which will track the systematic rainfall movement in the country. For the two indices - Indian Monsoon Index (Cumulative Monsoon Index) and Indian Rain Index (Monthly Cumulative Rainfall Index) - NCDEX has partnered with Skymet Weather Services, which will provide data on the weather movement in the country, the firm said in a statement on Tuesday.

The two indices will only be representative in nature for rainfall in the country and will not be available for trading. "In India, the fate of agriculture largely hangs on the performance of monsoon and the related uncertainty hurts not only the agrarian community but businesses as around 60 per cent of consumers live in the rural areas.

"The monsoon-based indices, being launched by us, will provide the accurate and reliable rainfall data by Skymet through its massive pan-India network of Automatic Weather Stations, which will be a great help for the agriculture value chain and can be used as a hedging tool to mitigate their risks," NCDEX MD and CEO Vijay Kumar said. The two indices will cover rainfall on pan-India basis using rainfall data collection centres.

This would track rainfall on the basis of deviation from normal (deficit or surplus) for which yearly cumulative and monthly statistics are available. The data update would be on a daily basis and these indices will be useful for a broad range of economic sectors such as energy, agriculture, insurance, banking, construction, entertainment, leisure, travel, retail among others.

"Agriculture contributes significantly to Indian economy contributing 14 per cent to the country's GDP and 80 per cent of small and marginalised farmers largely depend on the monsoon rains. "Southwest monsoon in India is a four-month-long affair from June till September and more than 75 per cent of India's annual rainfall occurs during this period itself," Skymet Weather Services MD and Founder Jatin Singh said.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Oman eases some business restrictions, seals off tourist areas

Oman will further ease its coronavirus containment measures on Wednesday, allowing several businesses and shops to re-open, but will close off some popular tourist areas from Saturday until July 3, the state news agency reported. The sultan...

Noida: Action against 7 hospitals over pregnant woman's death in ambulance

The chief medical superintendent of the district hospital here has been shunted out and action ordered against a nurse and a ward staffer for laxity over the death of a pregnant woman in an ambulance last week, the Gautam Buddh Nagar admini...

India issues demarche to Pak High Commission over alleged targeting of minorities

India on Tuesday issued a strong demarche to the Pakistani High Commission here over the systematic and targeted demolition of houses belonging to the minority Hindu community in Punjab province of the neighbouring country, official sources...

Jaideep Bhatnagar to officiate as Principal DG PIB till Dhatwalia resumes duty

Jaideep Bhatnagar, officer on special duty in the News Service Division of the All India Radio, will officiate as the principal director general of the Press Information Bureau in the absence of K S Dhatwalia, who has tested positive for CO...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020