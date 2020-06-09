Left Menu
Private sector to be allowed to use ISRO facilities: Dr Jitendra Singh

Inspired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Dr Jitendra Singh said that in the year that has just gone by, ISRO launched a special programme for young school children called ‘Young Scientists Programme - YUVIKA’.

09-06-2020
Private sector to be allowed to use ISRO facilities: Dr Jitendra Singh
Indian private sector will be a co-traveller in India's Space sector journey. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said here today that private sector will be allowed to use Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) facilities and other relevant assets to improve their capacities.

Briefing about India's achievement in the field of Space Technology during the first year of the 2nd term of the Modi Government, Dr Jitendra Singh stated that the Modi Government's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' roadmap towards self-relied India, as spelt out by Finance Minister, envisages the initiative to boost private participation in Space activities. Indian private sector will be a co-traveller in India's Space sector journey.

Private companies to be provided level playing field in satellites, launches and Space-based services. Future projects for planetary exploration, outer space travel will be open to the private sector.

Updating about India's first-ever Human Space Mission 'Gaganyaan' to be undertaken by ISRO, Dr Jitendra Singh said the selection of the astronauts was accomplished and their training in Russia had also started but got interrupted because of the Corona pandemic. He said the project would be followed up soon.

Inspired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Dr Jitendra Singh said that in the year that has just gone by, ISRO launched a special programme for young school children called 'Young Scientists Programme - YUVIKA'. The programme is primarily aimed at imparting basic knowledge on Space Technology and its applications to the younger generations, he said.

Even during the Corona pandemic, ISRO scientists have been engaged in search of the best methods to provide essential medical devices, protective kits and other equipment.

(With Inputs from PIB)

