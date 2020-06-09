Left Menu
Development News Edition

European stocks hit as cyclicals reverse gains

They're probably going to reserve the next round of ammunition for potential damage from a second wave or if more lockdown is required." The World Bank said on Monday the coronavirus crisis will cause global economic output to contract by 5.2% in 2020, warning that its forecasts would be revised downward if uncertainty persists.However, a surprise recovery in U.S. jobs data and unprecedented stimulus from central banks have helped push the European benchmark rise just 15% below its record high, while Wall Street's tech-heavy Nasdaq confirmed a return to bull market on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 22:00 IST
European stocks hit as cyclicals reverse gains

Banks and oil companies led European stocks lower on Tuesday as investors turned wary ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 1.2%, while the main markets in Frankfurt, London and Paris were down between 1.6% and 2.1%. After a stunning 46% recovery from all-time lows, eurozone banks fell 3.8% after an EU financial stability watchdog said banks should not be allowed to pay dividends at least until the end of this year.

Oil majors Royal Dutch Shell, BP and Total fell between 3% and 4.5% as oil prices fell due to a stronger dollar and oversupply concerns. Other sectors considered most geared to economic growth such as automakers, travel and leisure and insurers, which led a market recovery in the recent weeks, fell between 2% and 3.4%.

Investors were also awaiting the conclusion of the Fed's monetary policy meeting on Wednesday for its views on recent signs of economic recovery. "Some of the moves were pretty crazy yesterday and we are keeping back a little. Maybe a bit concerned pre-Fed," said Keith Temperton, a trader at Tavira Securities.

"My feeling is the Fed is not going to say or do anything. They're probably going to reserve the next round of ammunition for potential damage from a second wave or if more lockdown is required." The World Bank said on Monday the coronavirus crisis will cause global economic output to contract by 5.2% in 2020, warning that its forecasts would be revised downward if uncertainty persists.

However, a surprise recovery in U.S. jobs data and unprecedented stimulus from central banks have helped push the European benchmark rise just 15% below its record high, while Wall Street's tech-heavy Nasdaq confirmed a return to bull market on Monday. "I personally don't expect a V-shaped recovery in economic growth. It will take some time to find economic normalization," said Matthias Scheiber, global head of portfolio management, multi-asset solutions for Wells Fargo Asset Management.

Healthcare and technology stocks, which have taken a hit in the recent days, rose 0.7% and 0.1%. British American Tobacco (BAT) slid 3.1% after it cut annual targets, citing a demand hit from stricter lockdown measures in key emerging markets.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Journalist Vinod Dua moves HC for quashing of FIR against him, hearing on Wednesday

Senior journalist Vinod Dua Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of FIR lodged against him on a complaint of a Delhi BJP leader who alleged that the scribe made defamatory statements conducive to public mischief on his y...

Graphite India Q4 net profit down 94 pc at Rs 25 cr

Graphite India Ltd on Tuesday reported a 94.14 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 25 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020, impacted by COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent disruptions in the market. The company had posted a net profi...

Fuel from Russian Arctic spill reaches large lake, says governor

Diesel fuel from a major spill in Russias Arctic has reached a pristine lake which is the basin for a river flowing into the Arctic Ocean, a regional official said on Tuesday, but the mining giant embroiled in the scandal rejected his alleg...

The Dalai Lama to release 1st album in July

Stressed out while working at a bank in New Zealand, Junelle Kunin began searching for music paired with teachings from the Dalai Lama to calm herself down and allow herself to focus. But she couldnt find it online. Thats when the musician ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020