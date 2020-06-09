Left Menu
Development News Edition

AirAsia India ferries home 180 Assam migrants from Mumbai in chartered flight supported by Sonu Sood

'Umeed ki Udaan' was started by AirAsia India to assist migrant workers reach their homes during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.After a gap of two months, India resumed its scheduled domestic passenger flights on May 25.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 22:33 IST
AirAsia India ferries home 180 Assam migrants from Mumbai in chartered flight supported by Sonu Sood
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

As many as 180 migrant workers were ferried back home to Silchar in Assam from Mumbai on Tuesday in a chartered flight operated by AirAsia India with support from actor Sonu Sood, the low-cost carrier said. Anup Manjeshwar, Sales and Distribution head, AirAsia India said it was a pleasure working with Sood on this initiative, which had inspired many others to support these efforts.

"This is our 12th flight under the 'Umeed Ki Udaan' banner, flying 180 migrant guests from Mumbai to Silchar, Assam," he added. 'Umeed ki Udaan' was started by AirAsia India to assist migrant workers reach their homes during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

After a gap of two months, India resumed its scheduled domestic passenger flights on May 25. Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended. So far, over 2.66 lakh people have been infected and nearly 7,500 people have died due to the novel coronavirus in India.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus death toll increases to 415 in West Bengal

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 415 in West Bengal with ten more people succumbing on Tuesday, according to a bulletin of the state health department. It, however, stated that 275 of them had died due to comorbidities where the conta...

Unnatural deaths of elephants a matter of grave concern: PETA India

PETA India CEO Dr Manilal Valliyate on Tuesday expressed grave concern over unnatural deaths of elephants in Kerala and urged the government to make changes in the law to provide greater protection to the animal. He said 533 elephants have ...

Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma's former manager Disha Salian commits suicide

Actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharmas former manager Disha Salian allegedly committed suicide on Monday night. Salian had jumped off the 14th floor of a building of the Jankalyan area of Mumbais Malad.A close friend of the deceased ...

Mostly black Alabama county covering up Confederate statue

A majority black county known as a birthplace of African American empowerment will cover up a Confederate memorial erected more than a century ago and is looking for ways to remove it permanently, a government leader said Tuesday. Vandals r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020