Niti Aayog working group suggests rebranding of ASI

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) A Niti Aayog working group under the chairmanship of Amitabh Kant has suggested rebranding of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), and also presented an action plan for heritage management of monuments in the country. The working group on 'Improving Heritage Management in India', set up last year under the instruction of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), in a report noted that the branding tagline for India's heritage needs to sync with the tourism tagline 'Incredible India' that has already made a strong presence.

"Considering the extended framework and mandate of ASI, it is feasible that the nomenclature should reflect more than 'Archaeological Survey of India' in its name. "A number of new names have been presented... the most preferred one may be considered as ASHMI (Archaeological Survey and Heritage Management of India) with the acronym 'ASHMI' in Hindi indicating 'Rock born, hard and strong', an adjective suitably applicable for India's everlasting, eternal heritage primarily carved in stone," the report said.

It also suggested that the ASI needs to consider packaging the centrally protected sites in specialised circuits that link thematically in specific historic-cultural groups, attracting not only the general tourist but also specialised academic tours, and international visitors, who selectively visit connected world heritage sites. "The branding tagline for India's heritage needs to sync with the Tourism tagline of 'Incredible India' which has already made a strong presence.

"... A few options have been suggested in the report, for example 'living legacy' of 'Incredible India' or 'Vatan-e-Virasat'," the report suggested. Among other name suggested for ASI includes, National Heritage Board of India, HASI (Heritage and Archaeological Survey of India) indicating happiness.

The report -- for branding slogans -- suggested Heritage Bharat, Bharat Ki Virasat, Bhavya Bharat, Heritage India, Virasat India and Historic India. It also recommended to create National Archaeological Database, along with National GIS database for monuments, and sites to be authenticated and validated with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The group in its report also pitched for adopting revenue generation model through PPP (public private partnership) schemes. "Each ASI site to be treated as separate profit centre. ASI revenues to be ploughed back to the site," it said, adding that processing of the pending memorandum of understandings (MoUs) under Adopt a Heritage to be accelerated.

According to the report, crowdfunding/community funding/ CSR need to be targeted along with complete tourist experience to cater to all segments of society and officials: School students', families, guides, drivers, police officials and others. "A Domestic Tourists Marketing Strategy needs to be developed and implemented for capitalising each heritage site to its optimum interlinking both tangible and intangible benefits, events, programs, performances besides the built heritage experience of the site," it noted.

The report also suggested for induction of best talents within the organisation with flexibility in engaging professionals. "Pay-packet at par with the market (instead of government fixed rates) and flexi-pol system to attract talent for conservation, designing and creating site museums, world class facilities, nomination dossiers," it said.

The report pitched for use of new technology like Photogrammetry & 3D Laser scanning for documentation, surveys, excavation and conservation works. It suggested to create an Indian Institute of Culture (IIC) as a premier national institution for education, training and skilling manpower in archaeology and conservation.

The report pitched for collaboration with foreign universities for introduction of latest techniques in exploration and excavations should be undertaken. The other members of working group included secretaries of ministries of culture, and tourism, and Director General of ASI.

India's cultural heritage and, in particular, its archaeological and built heritage is unparalleled in the world. An initial survey indicates the total quantum of India's built heritage and archaeological remains may roughly amount to a total of 4,00,000 plus heritage structures across the country, including the centrally protected monuments, state protected monuments, heritage buildings under various religious trusts, historic cities and archaeological sites.PTI BKS BAL