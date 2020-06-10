TransFunnel Consulting Named HubSpot Advanced Implementation Certified

BANGALORE, India, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TransFunnel Consulting announced they're on the shortlist of HubSpot's Advanced Implementation Certified partners. HubSpot, a leading growth platform, uses this advanced certification as a way to recognize and verify members of the agency partner community that specialize in highly complex CRM implementations, software integrations, and migrations. This makes it easier for customers to connect with the right partner. The firm offers sophisticated CRM, MarTech, and other digitisation services for the business growth of its clients. These are carried out by expert consultants who work relentlessly in the pursuit of delivering the best results to their clients globally. "As our customers expand into different technology stacks, their needs are becoming more complex and sophisticated," said Katie Ng-Mak, VP of global partner strategy and operations at HubSpot. "We need to rely more and more on our partner ecosystem to deliver value for our shared customers. I'm thrilled that TransFunnel Consulting is a part of the exclusive group of Advanced Implementation Certified partners that can help our customers grow." HubSpot offers a variety of certification options specifically for partners via HubSpot Academy, including the Partner Certification. Through the Advanced Implementation Certification, partners that truly excel in a particular set of services and competencies are able to differentiate themselves accordingly and stand out in the directory for clients looking for these services. This provides peace of mind for customers and more opportunities for partners.

"We take great pride in the recognition, especially as the firm is the only Advanced Implementation Certified Partner in APAC," said Kapil Arora, founder of TransFunnel Consulting. Learn more about TransFunnel Consulting's services here - https://www.transfunnel.com/.

About TransFunnel Consulting Transfunnel Consulting Pvt. Ltd. is the first and only HubSpot Diamond Partner in India, offering end-to-end marketing automation and inbound marketing solutions. Transfunnel's inbound and automation experts assist clients all over the world in using intelligent marketing technology to develop customer pool, drive sales, and long-lasting customer relationships, along with high ROI. In a short span of time, the firm has made its mark in offering avant-garde solutions in - Marketo, HubSpot, SalesForce, LeadSquare, Segment, and Drift consulting. It also provides enterprise-level B2B marketing for growth along with several value-added services. The team of experts at TransFunnel Consulting have demonstrated experience in carrying out complex implementations using a wide range of MarTech tools. Learn more about the top-tier firm by visiting their official website - https://www.transfunnel.com. About HubSpot HubSpot is a leading growth platform. Since 2006, HubSpot has been on a mission to make the world more inbound. Today, over 78,700 total customers in more than 120 countries use HubSpot's award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Comprised of Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub, and a powerful free CRM, HubSpot gives companies the tools they need to Grow Better. HubSpot has been named a top place to work by Glassdoor, Fortune, The Boston Globe, and The Boston Business Journal. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with offices in Dublin, Ireland; Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Berlin, Germany; Bogotá, Colombia; Paris, France; Ghent, Belgium; and Portsmouth, NH.

