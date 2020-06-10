Left Menu
Development News Edition

TransFunnel Consulting Named HubSpot Advanced Implementation Certified

BANGALORE, India, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TransFunnel Consulting announced they're on the shortlist of HubSpot's Advanced Implementation Certified partners. HubSpot, a leading growth platform, uses this advanced certification as a way to recognize and verify members of the agency partner community that specialize in highly complex CRM implementations, software integrations, and migrations.

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 10-06-2020 10:31 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 10:31 IST
TransFunnel Consulting Named HubSpot Advanced Implementation Certified

BANGALORE, India, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TransFunnel Consulting announced they're on the shortlist of HubSpot's Advanced Implementation Certified partners. HubSpot, a leading growth platform, uses this advanced certification as a way to recognize and verify members of the agency partner community that specialize in highly complex CRM implementations, software integrations, and migrations. This makes it easier for customers to connect with the right partner. The firm offers sophisticated CRM, MarTech, and other digitisation services for the business growth of its clients. These are carried out by expert consultants who work relentlessly in the pursuit of delivering the best results to their clients globally. "As our customers expand into different technology stacks, their needs are becoming more complex and sophisticated," said Katie Ng-Mak, VP of global partner strategy and operations at HubSpot. "We need to rely more and more on our partner ecosystem to deliver value for our shared customers. I'm thrilled that TransFunnel Consulting is a part of the exclusive group of Advanced Implementation Certified partners that can help our customers grow." HubSpot offers a variety of certification options specifically for partners via HubSpot Academy, including the Partner Certification. Through the Advanced Implementation Certification, partners that truly excel in a particular set of services and competencies are able to differentiate themselves accordingly and stand out in the directory for clients looking for these services. This provides peace of mind for customers and more opportunities for partners.

"We take great pride in the recognition, especially as the firm is the only Advanced Implementation Certified Partner in APAC," said Kapil Arora, founder of TransFunnel Consulting. Learn more about TransFunnel Consulting's services here - https://www.transfunnel.com/.

About TransFunnel Consulting Transfunnel Consulting Pvt. Ltd. is the first and only HubSpot Diamond Partner in India, offering end-to-end marketing automation and inbound marketing solutions. Transfunnel's inbound and automation experts assist clients all over the world in using intelligent marketing technology to develop customer pool, drive sales, and long-lasting customer relationships, along with high ROI. In a short span of time, the firm has made its mark in offering avant-garde solutions in - Marketo, HubSpot, SalesForce, LeadSquare, Segment, and Drift consulting. It also provides enterprise-level B2B marketing for growth along with several value-added services. The team of experts at TransFunnel Consulting have demonstrated experience in carrying out complex implementations using a wide range of MarTech tools. Learn more about the top-tier firm by visiting their official website - https://www.transfunnel.com. About HubSpot HubSpot is a leading growth platform. Since 2006, HubSpot has been on a mission to make the world more inbound. Today, over 78,700 total customers in more than 120 countries use HubSpot's award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Comprised of Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub, and a powerful free CRM, HubSpot gives companies the tools they need to Grow Better. HubSpot has been named a top place to work by Glassdoor, Fortune, The Boston Globe, and The Boston Business Journal. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with offices in Dublin, Ireland; Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Berlin, Germany; Bogotá, Colombia; Paris, France; Ghent, Belgium; and Portsmouth, NH.

Learn more at www.hubspot.com. Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1178618/TransFunnel_Consulting_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.

TRENDING

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

5.5 lakh COVID-19 cases in Delhi by July 31 possible, community transmission is on: scientists

Mathematical models of the progression of COVID-19 show it would be possible for Delhi to have 5.5 lakh cases by the end of July, several scientists have said while stating that community transmission of the disease may have started a while...

COVID-19: With 1,35,205 corona survivers, India's recovered cases overtake active cases

India registered over 9,500 COVID-19 cases for the sixth day in a row and 279 fatalities in the last 24 hours till Wednesday 8 am, pushing the countrys COVID-19 tally to 2,76,583 and death toll to 7,745, the Union Health Ministry said. The ...

Brazil: Manaus indigenous struggle for care amid pandemic

They left their tribal lands in the Amazon for the city, many seeking a better life. But in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic they have neither the protective isolation of their homelands, nor the government care that drew them to the...

Odisha to create a repository on pandemic management

The Odisha government has decided to create a repository of information about COVID-19 for better management of pandemic in future. The decision in this regard was taken at a meeting chaired by chief secretary A K Tripathy on Tuesday, offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020