Casio Launches New Service for Doorstep Delivery

NEW DELHI, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As businesses are starting to open up, some of the consumers have been apprehensive of stepping out of their homes for shopping. In order to overcome customer's apprehensions and simultaneously support channel partners, Casio India is re-innovating the way in which it can give more value to all of its stakeholders. The company has taken a new initiative to ensure doorstep delivery for all products i.e. watches, calculators and electronic musical instruments in collaboration with its partners. The company has come up with a virtual number wherein customers just have to drop an SMS to get information about the nearest Casio authorized dealers for doorstep delivery in their area. The facility is easy to use and customers just have to message their pin code at 9266222525 and in reply they'll get a link redirecting them to Casio Store Locator. Upon selecting the product category, customers would be able to view the contact details of nearby dealers willing to deliver at their home and can place order with their preferred dealer at their own convenience "Casio has always valued its channel partners and has believed in quick addressal of consumer concerns in changing times. The intent behind this endeavour is to provide support to channel partners and shoppers for a safe and hassle-free experience. Our world may be different now but Casio would provide continued support to all our partners in these challenging times," said Mr Kulbhushan Seth, Vice President for Casio India.

With this initiate Casio India has again made a marked move to support its channel partners and enhance consumer experience in the changing business dynamics. About Casio India Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd.(CIC) has been operating in India since 1996 and has established the distribution channel as well as the brand for most of its products. Casio Computer Co. Ltd, Japan, the parent company of CIC is engaged into manufacturing and marketing of various consumer products throughout the world.

Casio India's range of products include sales and marketing of Handheld Calculators, Desktop Calculators, Scientific Calculators, Printing Calculators, Label Printers, Laser-LED based green Projectors, Wrist Watches, Clocks, ECR (Electronic Cash register) and EMI (Electronic Musical Instrument). The company has also established service centers across the country to provide after-sales-service at the doorstep of the customer. Today, Casio is known for its reliable product quality and exemplary innovations and is one of the world's most recognized brands due to its vast product range.