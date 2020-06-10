NSDC to accelerate skill development with TCS platform

A strategic unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has partnered with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to provide its training partners access to the TCS iON Digital Glass Room, enabling them to move classroom vocational skills training to online mode for millions of students across the country. The new partnership strengthens NSDC's online content aggregation platform eSkill lndia through which it enables e-learning among skill seekers and will contribute towards strengthening the Skill India Mission.

NSDC's network of over 500 training partners across the country will now be able to access the TCS iON Digital Glass Room to seamlessly transition to a virtual teaching and learning environment and continue with their skilling programmes during the lockdown and thereafter, TCS said in a statement on Wednesday. The platform will enable trainers to deliver lectures, create and share content, share and evaluate assignments, conduct formative tests, and monitor learners' progress. It also enables online collaboration among students and trainers through debates, quizzes, polls and surveys.

Students and trainers can share posts, like, vote and chat with each other, ensuring seamless education. "ln today's disruptive environment, digital solutions provide live virtual classrooms and self-study courses, enabling continuity of training and learning. NSDC's collaboration with TCS iON is aimed at facilitating innovative methods to promote skill training and access for learners," said Manish Kumar, Managing Director and CEO of NSDC. (ANI)