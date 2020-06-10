Refined soya oil futures fall on low demand

Refined soya oil prices on Wednesday fell Rs 2.4 to Rs 821.4 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators reduced holdings amid subdued demand in spot market

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for delivery in June declined by Rs 2.4, or 0.29 per cent, to Rs 821.4 per 10 kg in 18,800 lots

Market analysts said cutting down of positions by participants against ample stocks mainly influenced refined soya oil prices. However, refined soya oil contracts for July increased by Rs 2, or 0.25 per cent, to Rs 816 per 10 kg in 24,940 lots. PTI SRS RUJRUJ