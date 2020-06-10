African Energy Chamber announces Mozambique’s webinar to build local content

The African Energy Chamber (EnergyChamber.org) is delighted to announce the organization of Mozambique's first webinar dedicated to building local content and domestic capacity, organized by the newly-created Mozambican Oil & Gas Chamber. The webinar will be held on Wednesday, June 10th, 2020 at 2:30 PM GMT. Interested participants may express their interest in joining by emailing florival.mucave@cpgm-moz.com.

The webinar will be debating the ways to ensure inclusive and commercially viable exploitation of Mozambique's natural resources and will benefit from the participation of Dr Carlos Zacarias, Chairman of the Instituto Nacional de Petróleos, and Eng. Simbi Wabote, Secretary-General of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB). The webinar will be hosted and moderated by Mr Florival Mucave, Chairman of the Mozambican Oil & Gas Chamber.

The participants will discuss on the importance to develop a legal instrument to monitor the implementation of local content policies, and come up with concrete steps to take in order to facilitate inclusive participation of local SMEs across the value-chain, and especially in the ongoing and upcoming Rovuma Basin LNG projects.

With over 75 Tcf of recoverable natural gas, Mozambique is seen as the hottest African energy frontier where Eni and Total have already sanctioned two key LNG projects under-construction, Coral South and Mozambique LNG. The availability of abundant gas reserves is expected to generate tremendous value for midstream and downstream industries, especially power, fertilizers and petrochemicals. However, making sure that the local economy truly benefits from such industry growth will need crucial investments into capacity building and local content, along with sound regulations to accompany local companies.

(With Inputs from APO)