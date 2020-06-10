Left Menu
Development News Edition

About 90 per cent of retail network resumes operations: Royal Enfield

As of Wednesday, more than 850 stores and 425 studio stores across India are operational for sales and service, the company said in a statement."While most of these stores are completely operational, the stores in certain cities are functioning partially or on alternate days as advised by local authority guidelines," it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 17:00 IST
About 90 per cent of retail network resumes operations: Royal Enfield

Niche bike maker Royal Enfield on Wednesday said 90 per cent of its retail network across India has reopened and resumed operations. As of Wednesday, more than 850 stores and 425 studio stores across India are operational for sales and service, the company said in a statement.

"While most of these stores are completely operational, the stores in certain cities are functioning partially or on alternate days as advised by local authority guidelines," it added. Royal Enfield said its facilities, offices and stores across India had remained closed in compliance with government guidelines between March 22 and May 5, 2020. Since May 6, it has gradually restarted its commercial and manufacturing operations in a phased manner. The company further said it has rolled out a slew of initiatives that offer contactless purchase and service experience. Through several digital and online conveniences and 'At-your-doorstep' services, Royal Enfield aims to provide customers with a seamless and hassle-free purchase and ownership journey.

Commenting on the measures Royal Enfield Chief Commercial Officer Lalit Malik said: "Our focus is to bring more value and engagement to our customers across all levels of brand interaction to create an involved purchase and ownership experience that is seamless and hassle-free." These initiatives will ensure the safety of our customers and give them more options to be connected with the brand, without compromising on the ownership experience, he added. Customers can also book Royal Enfield motorcycles online now with the option for a home test ride. Once the booking is done a customer needs to connect with the closest local dealer and complete payment formalities through e-payment options and the motorcycle can be home delivered, the statement said.

The company said it has also deployed 'Service on Wheels' - a fleet of mobile service-ready motorcycles to undertake almost 90 per cent of all typical service and repair requirements at the doorstep of a customer..

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

With 'work from home' culture on rise, houses with large space to be in demand: HDFC MD

The COVID outbreak and subsequent lockdown reaffirmed the importance of home ownership, and there is a growing need for apartments with larger spaces with work from home becoming a new normal, HDFC managing director Renu Sud Karnad said on ...

CBI files three chargesheets against ex-chief engineer, others for causing loss to Noida authority

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI has filed three chargesheets in a special Ghaziabad court against former chief engineer Yadav Singh and others for allegedly causing financial loss to Noida authority, an official statement said on We...

Project Back on Track India, an aspiration to create Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) as India’s new back office

New Delhi, 10th June 2020 COVID-2019 has shown the world a picture that anyone could have ever imagined. The human life, their freedom, source of livelihood everything is on stake. While protecting and saving lives is the first priority at ...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 524 p.m.85 per cent of people tested positive for coronavirus in Nepal are those who returned from India PM Oli. 505 p.m.42 fresh COVI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020