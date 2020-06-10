Left Menu
Development News Edition

DHL Global Forwarding appoints new managers in Morocco and West Africa

DHL has been expanding its automotive portfolio in the past few years as the country emerges as one of the continent’s largest motor industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 10-06-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 17:33 IST
DHL Global Forwarding appoints new managers in Morocco and West Africa
All three executives will report directly to Serigne Ndanck Mbaye, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding, West Africa. Image Credit: Twitter(@DHLAfrica)

DHL Global Forwarding (DHL.com), the leading international provider of air, ocean and road freight solutions, has strengthened its leadership teams in Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Senegal and Morocco with new country manager appointments.

In the West Africa region, Gisele Bambara leads a team made up of almost 80% women in Burkina Faso, where they have grown the business exponentially in the past 14 months to establish DHL Global Forwarding as the preferred logistics provider of choice among its customers. Lamine Junior Cisse will assume the dual role of country manager for Senegal (bit.ly/3f3cLES) as well as the region's Industrial Projects commercial manager. He joins DHL from an international energy firm and takes over the country manager position from Elhadji Galaye Ndaw. Ndaw has been tapped for his expertise in business development, sales and marketing to advance the business in Cote d'Ivoire for the company. All three executives will report directly to Serigne Ndanck Mbaye, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding, West Africa.

"The economic outlook (bit.ly/2BMsolH) for West Africa remains positive, and we are especially upbeat about the opportunities present in these three countries, which are among the continent's top ten economies (bit.ly/30ot4YZ). With these new country heads, I am convinced that we are now better equipped to advance our market-leading position in the forwarding business," said Mbaye.

Tina Manoukian, an industry veteran who has been with DHL for 22 years, has been appointed to manage DHL Global Forwarding's growing presence in Morocco, reporting directly to Pramod Bagalwadi, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding, Sub-Saharan Africa. DHL has been expanding its automotive portfolio in the past few years as the country emerges as one of the continent's largest motor industries.

Bagalwadi is excited about the North African country prospects. "Morocco is really buzzing at the moment, thanks to the government's efforts to invest substantially on rail and road infrastructure as part of its economic strategy. We have seen an influx of foreign direct investments, especially in its automotive industry, due to the numerous automotive free trade agreements with the European Union and the United States. I'm confident that Tina will help raise the bar further for our business in Morocco," said Bagalwadi.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Germany to ease restrictions on seasonal workers for harvest time

Germany will from next week lift entry restrictions for seasonal workers from European Union and Schengen countries introduced to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Agriculture Minister Julia Kloeckner said on Wednesday.With the number of ...

Finmin proposes to decriminalize host of minor offences under 19 legislations 

The Finance Ministry has proposed to decriminalise a host of minor offences, including those relating to cheque bounce and repayment of loans, in as many as 19 legislations to help businesses tide over the crisis caused by the coronavirus o...

With 'work from home' culture on rise, houses with large space to be in demand: HDFC MD

The COVID outbreak and subsequent lockdown reaffirmed the importance of home ownership, and there is a growing need for apartments with larger spaces with work from home becoming a new normal, HDFC managing director Renu Sud Karnad said on ...

CBI files three chargesheets against ex-chief engineer, others for causing loss to Noida authority

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI has filed three chargesheets in a special Ghaziabad court against former chief engineer Yadav Singh and others for allegedly causing financial loss to Noida authority, an official statement said on We...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020