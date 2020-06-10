DHL Global Forwarding appoints new managers in Morocco and West Africa

DHL Global Forwarding (DHL.com), the leading international provider of air, ocean and road freight solutions, has strengthened its leadership teams in Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Senegal and Morocco with new country manager appointments.

In the West Africa region, Gisele Bambara leads a team made up of almost 80% women in Burkina Faso, where they have grown the business exponentially in the past 14 months to establish DHL Global Forwarding as the preferred logistics provider of choice among its customers. Lamine Junior Cisse will assume the dual role of country manager for Senegal (bit.ly/3f3cLES) as well as the region's Industrial Projects commercial manager. He joins DHL from an international energy firm and takes over the country manager position from Elhadji Galaye Ndaw. Ndaw has been tapped for his expertise in business development, sales and marketing to advance the business in Cote d'Ivoire for the company. All three executives will report directly to Serigne Ndanck Mbaye, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding, West Africa.

"The economic outlook (bit.ly/2BMsolH) for West Africa remains positive, and we are especially upbeat about the opportunities present in these three countries, which are among the continent's top ten economies (bit.ly/30ot4YZ). With these new country heads, I am convinced that we are now better equipped to advance our market-leading position in the forwarding business," said Mbaye.

Tina Manoukian, an industry veteran who has been with DHL for 22 years, has been appointed to manage DHL Global Forwarding's growing presence in Morocco, reporting directly to Pramod Bagalwadi, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding, Sub-Saharan Africa. DHL has been expanding its automotive portfolio in the past few years as the country emerges as one of the continent's largest motor industries.

Bagalwadi is excited about the North African country prospects. "Morocco is really buzzing at the moment, thanks to the government's efforts to invest substantially on rail and road infrastructure as part of its economic strategy. We have seen an influx of foreign direct investments, especially in its automotive industry, due to the numerous automotive free trade agreements with the European Union and the United States. I'm confident that Tina will help raise the bar further for our business in Morocco," said Bagalwadi.

