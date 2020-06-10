How to Speak Like The World's Top Public Speakers

Melbourne [Australia] / New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): It is no mystery that communication skills are helpful in almost every area of life. Whether one's goal is to engage in debates, make a career as a motivational speaker or gain confidence in front of an audience, public speaking can enable you to enhance your professional relationships and propel your professional career. Below, Ron Malhotra shares the practices adopted by the world's best speakers, so that anyone can become a world-class speaker -

1. Firstly, and most importantly, world-class speakers talk about topics that they are passionate about, skilled in, and have either done extensive research on or achieved remarkable results in. Tip: Don't just pick a topic that you enjoy. Make sure you have a depth of understanding or experience in it before you speak in front of people. 2. Secondly, the world's best speakers don't just provide information, they provide insights. Information is common and does not carry as much value as unique insights. Tip: Look for the hidden information that everyone seems to miss and come up with a topic that is either unconventional, has a unique twist, or challenges the status quo.

3. Thirdly, the world's best speakers don't just aim to motivate or inspire. They seek to transform, by identifying a specific problem and attempting to solve it. Tip: When you speak, talk about a relevant issue or problem that people are facing and struggling to solve. 4. Fourthly, the world's best speakers are authentic and openly share their background, accomplishments, and challenges. Tip: Don't just talk about the positive events in your life. Give your audience a glimpse into the adversities, challenges, and problems (including embarrassing situations) you have faced. This will make you more relatable and human to your audience.

5. Fifth, the world's best speakers are great story-tellers and they also use statistics, facts, and figures to make a point. Tip: Use both emotion and logic to exert your credibility, as well as to improve your connection with people. 6. Sixth, the world's best speakers understand the business of public speaking. They treat it as a profession, not just a hobby. Tip: To be booked as a speaker, you will need to build your networks, influence, relationships, and authority in the marketplace.

7. Seventh, the world's best speakers skillfully use energy, presence, body language, pitch variation, pauses, and tonality to impact the public. Tip: Effective public speaking is not just about talking, but about taking your audience on a journey through performance. 8. Eighth, the world's best speakers are also great readers and writers. Speaking and writing go hand in hand. Tip: Read and write as much as you can. It will dramatically help you expand your vocabulary and grammar skills. It will also improve your perspectives, which will allow you to form better speeches and assist you in becoming a better speaker.

Regardless of whether you're on the big stage, addressing small groups socially or in small conference rooms, the core elements that make great speaking don't change. You can become a world-class speaker. Public speaking, when done properly, can accelerate your career, attract lucrative opportunities, and help you create a powerful personal brand.

