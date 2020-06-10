Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jindal Stainless Hisar Q4 profit grows 43 pc to Rs 94 cr

Jindal Stainless Hisar Ltd (JSHL) on Wednesday reported 43 per cent jump in standalone net profit at Rs 93.79 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, mainly on account of reduced expenses.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 19:14 IST
Jindal Stainless Hisar Q4 profit grows 43 pc to Rs 94 cr

Jindal Stainless Hisar Ltd (JSHL) on Wednesday reported 43 per cent jump in standalone net profit at Rs 93.79 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, mainly on account of reduced expenses.               The company's net profit stood at Rs 65.59 crore in January-March 2018-19, JSHL said in a BSE filing.               However, total income during the quarter under review fell to Rs 2,052 crore from Rs 2,385 crore in the year-ago period.             Total expenses also fell to Rs 1,995 crore from Rs  2,301 crore a year ago.               For 2019-20, the company reported a Rs 320 crore net profit, higher from Rs 262 crore in the preceding fiscal.               "As the company adopted a new tax regime, there has been a positive impact on tax expenses of Rs 57 crore and Rs 22 crore respectively for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2020, " it said in a statement.             JSHL Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said the performance of the company was stable despite global uncertainties and weak growth in the last quarter of 2019-20.               Business of company's specialty products division, which supplies high-end stainless steel products like precision strips, blade steel, and coin blanks to global markets, grew by 13 per cent on an annual basis, he said.               On the impact of COVID-19 on the company's operations, the statement said, the lockdown led to a shutdown of the manufacturing facilities from March 25 until May 6.               Resumption of partial operations in a phased manner began on May 7 in accordance with the government directives. However, ramping up of operations will be done gradually as per the resumption plan of the company, aligned with the market outlook, it said.             On the sector, it said the stainless steel sector has a direct correlation with India's GDP growth and disruption in the country's overall economic activity on account of COVID-19 has subdued economic sentiment for the sector.             "Early signs of economic recovery can already be seen since the beginning of May 2020. With the recent announcements by the government in favour of domestic industries, we are expectant that undue pressure exerted by subsidized and irrational imports will abate at last. The company is focusing on export orders at the moment," it said.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

BJP's Nabam Rebia all set to be elected unopposed from Arunachal Pradesh

BJP nominee Nabam Rebia is all set to be elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Arunachal Pradesh after his nomination was found to be in order during scrutiny on Wednesday, a senior official of the legislative assembly said. Rebia, who is ...

I&B PSU floats tender to empanel agencies for 'disinformation detection' on social media

The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited, a public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, has floated a tender for empanelment of agencies providing solutions and services related to fact verificati...

Orient Green Power posts Q4 net profit of Rs 20.9 cr

Orient Green Power Company Ltd OGPL on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 20.90 crore in March quarter. The company has posted a net loss of Rs 15.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, OGPL said in a BSE filing.The...

Pradhan reviews fire situation at OIL well in Assam

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday reviewed fire fighting efforts at an oilfield in Assam where two firefighters from state-owned Oil India have died while trying to put out a massive blaze. Oil India Ltds gas well in its Ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020