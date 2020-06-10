Great Learning reports Rs 325 cr revenue for FY20

Education technology platform Great Learning on Wednesday said its revenue has more than doubled to Rs 325 crore in 2019-20. The company's topline had stood at Rs 134 crore in the previous financial year 2018-19.

"This growth has been achieved on the back of increasing demand for upskilling in digital competencies like data science, analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, cybersecurity and digital business," according to a statement by the company. It added that the company has started 2020-21 with a "5x growth in the learner base on its platform" on the back of increased interest in learning from professionals and college graduates who had to stay at home due to the COVID-19-related lockdowns.

Great Learning said it crossed 25,000 learners across its post-graduate programmes in 2019-20. Its programmes flourished in global markets as well, with learners from over 85 countries enrolling into its programmes, it added.

"We have seen significant growth over the last year with professionals increasingly warming to the idea of continuous and lifelong learning," Great Learning founder and CEO Mohan Lakhamraju said. However, the way the market has opened for the company over the past few months is unprecedented, he added.

"We expect 2020-21 to be a turning point for online higher education in India, accelerating us towards the realisation of our vision where everyone can transform their lives and careers through high-quality learning," he said..