Left Menu
Development News Edition

Great Learning reports Rs 325 cr revenue for FY20

It added that the company has started 2020-21 with a "5x growth in the learner base on its platform" on the back of increased interest in learning from professionals and college graduates who had to stay at home due to the COVID-19-related lockdowns.Great Learning said it crossed 25,000 learners across its post-graduate programmes in 2019-20.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 19:22 IST
Great Learning reports Rs 325 cr revenue for FY20

Education technology platform Great Learning on Wednesday said its revenue has more than doubled to Rs 325 crore in 2019-20. The company's topline had stood at Rs 134 crore in the previous financial year 2018-19.

"This growth has been achieved on the back of increasing demand for upskilling in digital competencies like data science, analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, cybersecurity and digital business," according to a statement by the company. It added that the company has started 2020-21 with a "5x growth in the learner base on its platform" on the back of increased interest in learning from professionals and college graduates who had to stay at home due to the COVID-19-related lockdowns.

Great Learning said it crossed 25,000 learners across its post-graduate programmes in 2019-20. Its programmes flourished in global markets as well, with learners from over 85 countries enrolling into its programmes, it added.

"We have seen significant growth over the last year with professionals increasingly warming to the idea of continuous and lifelong learning," Great Learning founder and CEO Mohan Lakhamraju said. However, the way the market has opened for the company over the past few months is unprecedented, he added.

"We expect 2020-21 to be a turning point for online higher education in India, accelerating us towards the realisation of our vision where everyone can transform their lives and careers through high-quality learning," he said..

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

JD Gaming open LPL Summer Split with victory

Reigning Spring champions JD Gaming opened the League of Legends Pro League Summer Split by handing Suning their first loss Wednesday in Shanghai. JD Gaming swept Suning 2-1 behind the MVP play of mid laner Zeng Yagao Qi and bot laner Dong-...

Nizamuddin Markaz: Brit national challenges charge sheet and LOC, HC seeks Centre, Delhi Govt stand

The Delhi High Court has sought response of the Centre, police and AAP government on a plea by a British national, who attended the religious congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz, seeking quashing of the charge sheet and the look out circular ...

Shriram Transport Finance logs 70% drop in Mar qtr profit

Shriram Transport Finance Company on Wednesday reported a 70 per cent dip in its consolidated net profit at Rs 223.38 crore for the quarter to March 2020. The non-banking financial company had reported a net profit of Rs 746.04 crore during...

No community transmission: Meghalaya govt after man with no travel history found COVID-19 positive

Allaying fears, Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said on Wednesday that there has been no community spread of the coronavirus in the north-eastern state. His statement comes amid concerns as a 72-year-old man of a village in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020