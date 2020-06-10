Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jewellers want more gold purity standards, seek extension of hallmarking deadline

We will also recommend the government to extend the deadline," Indian Association of Hallmarking Centres president Uday Shinde told PTI.There is a need for "more purity hallmarking standards", he said, adding that body will discuss with the Bureau of Indian Standards.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-06-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 19:34 IST
Jewellers want more gold purity standards, seek extension of hallmarking deadline

Three standards for hallmarked gold jewellery are not enough for a country like India as it will create problem in some markets where different benchmarks are followed to ensure purity of the yellow metal, jewellers said on Wednesday. In view of the disruption in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, they also urged the government to extend the next year's deadline for mandatory hallmarking.

The Centre, in November last year, had announced that hallmarking of gold jewellery and artefacts would be made mandatory across the country from January 15, 2021. The government had given jewellers more than a year to shift to hallmarking and register themselves with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), and they would be allowed to sell only hallmarked jewellery and artefacts made of 14, 18 and 22 -carat gold.

Any violation would attract penalty and imprisonment. "Due to the lockdown, jewellers have lost almost three months for sales and operations. It will take another 3-4 months before sales get back on track. It is highly likely that they will be left with jewellery with no hallmarking.

"We shall earnestly urge the Centre to extend the deadline to do away with jewellery without hallmarking for another six months till July 2021," All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council vice chairman and Senco Gold & Diamonds CMD Shaankar Sen said. According to jewellers, another six months would not be enough to exhaust their existing stocks.

The hallmarking service providers also support the extension of the deadline. About 40 per cent of the gold jewellery in the industry is not hallmarked. "The retail sales of gold jewellery have been hit severely in the last two-and-a-half months and the season is lost. No one knows what will happen in the next six months. We will also recommend the government to extend the deadline," Indian Association of Hallmarking Centres president Uday Shinde told PTI.

There is a need for "more purity hallmarking standards", he said, adding that body will discuss with the Bureau of Indian Standards. India Bullion and Jewellers Association had also demanded for extension of the deadline by a year.

Pankaj Parekh, a veteran in the jewellery industry, said there are purity benchmarks for jewellery which are prevalent in many states and not falling under the three proposed standards. "So, this aspect has to be looked into," he added.

PTI BSM BDC BDC.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

JD Gaming open LPL Summer Split with victory

Reigning Spring champions JD Gaming opened the League of Legends Pro League Summer Split by handing Suning their first loss Wednesday in Shanghai. JD Gaming swept Suning 2-1 behind the MVP play of mid laner Zeng Yagao Qi and bot laner Dong-...

Nizamuddin Markaz: Brit national challenges charge sheet and LOC, HC seeks Centre, Delhi Govt stand

The Delhi High Court has sought response of the Centre, police and AAP government on a plea by a British national, who attended the religious congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz, seeking quashing of the charge sheet and the look out circular ...

Shriram Transport Finance logs 70% drop in Mar qtr profit

Shriram Transport Finance Company on Wednesday reported a 70 per cent dip in its consolidated net profit at Rs 223.38 crore for the quarter to March 2020. The non-banking financial company had reported a net profit of Rs 746.04 crore during...

No community transmission: Meghalaya govt after man with no travel history found COVID-19 positive

Allaying fears, Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said on Wednesday that there has been no community spread of the coronavirus in the north-eastern state. His statement comes amid concerns as a 72-year-old man of a village in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020