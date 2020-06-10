Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gadkari warns of revenue losses, economic woes due to pandemic

The situation was so grim that some states do not have money to pay salaries next month, he said, adding that the country needs to tackle the crisis with positivity.Addressing the BJP's Jan Samvad virtual rally here through video link from Nagpur, Gadkari also said that the Narendra Modi government accomplished in five years what the Congress could not do in its 55 years' reign.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 10-06-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 21:22 IST
Gadkari warns of revenue losses, economic woes due to pandemic

India was expected to lose revenue of Rs 10 lakh crore due to the coronavirus crisis, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday. The situation was so grim that some states do not have money to pay salaries next month, he said, adding that the country needs to tackle the crisis with positivity.

Addressing the BJP's Jan Samvad virtual rally here through video link from Nagpur, Gadkari also said that the Narendra Modi government accomplished in five years what the Congress could not do in its 55 years' reign. "An economic war has started. Our villages, farmers, workers and industry are in a state of crisis due to coronavirus. There are great difficulties and great troubles," he said.

"Some of our states do not have money to pay salaries next month," the minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises said. "The Indian government's revenue has been hit. We have a GDP of Rs 200 lakh crore. Ten per cent of it, around 20 lakh crore package, has gone to industries,farmers...," Gadkari said referring to the stimulus package announced last month.

"There will be around Rs 10 lakh crore revenue receipt deficit. So if with Rs 200 lakh crore (GDP), Rs 30 lakh crore go this way, (one can imagine) what serious situation it will lead to," the senior BJP leader said. "All of us are facing a tough time. We are facing a crisis. We can not face it with negativity, frustration and fear. We have to fight the coronavirus with self-confidence and positivity," he added.

Gadkari expressed hope that a vaccine for coronavirus will be developed soon. "Till then, we have to fight it," he added.

Listing the NDA government's achievements, Gadkari said, "What the Congress could not do in 55 years, the BJP government under the leadership of Modi has done in just five years." "This was our biggest achievement," he added. Nationalism was his party's priority and ideology, and the Modi government has manifested it in the way it is dealing with Maoists and terrorists, Gadkari said.

Their "appeasement" has now ended and Maoists and terrorists are being dealt with an iron hand, he added. "For the first time the BJP government under the leadership of Narendra Modi has started with courage the work of eliminating Maoists and terrorists," he said.

Earlier this did not happen," the BJP leader claimed. Under Modi's leadership, nationalism which puts the country's interest above other things is being pursued and vote bank politics is receding, the BJP leader further said.

By annulling Article 370 which gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir and clearing the hurdles in the way of the construction of Ram Temple, the BJP has stuck to its ideology, Gadkari said..

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Bajwa takes charge as chairman of parliamentary panel on subordinate legislation

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday took charge as Chairman of the Committee on Subordinate Legislation. Bajwa was appointed as Chairman of the Committee on May 22, by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaia...

WHO chief hopes to work "side by side" with U.S. on Ebola

The World Health Organization WHO hopes to work side by side with the United States to contain Congos Ebola outbreak, its chief said on Wednesday, even after the Trump administration said the United States would end their relationship over ...

NIA arrests 2 for theft of computer hardware from aircraft carrier in Kochi; Recovers some stolen devices

The National Investigation Agency NIA on Wednesday said it has arrested two persons in connection with the theft of some computer hardware components from the countrys first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier IAC under construction at the Cochin S...

US expands virus testing of detained migrants amid criticism

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Wednesday that it has expanded COVID-19 testing among people held at its detention facilities following criticism of its response to the outbreak. ICE says it now offers voluntary tests for t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020