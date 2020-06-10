Gadkari warns of revenue losses, economic woes due to pandemic

India was expected to lose revenue of Rs 10 lakh crore due to the coronavirus crisis, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday. The situation was so grim that some states do not have money to pay salaries next month, he said, adding that the country needs to tackle the crisis with positivity.

Addressing the BJP's Jan Samvad virtual rally here through video link from Nagpur, Gadkari also said that the Narendra Modi government accomplished in five years what the Congress could not do in its 55 years' reign. "An economic war has started. Our villages, farmers, workers and industry are in a state of crisis due to coronavirus. There are great difficulties and great troubles," he said.

"Some of our states do not have money to pay salaries next month," the minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises said. "The Indian government's revenue has been hit. We have a GDP of Rs 200 lakh crore. Ten per cent of it, around 20 lakh crore package, has gone to industries,farmers...," Gadkari said referring to the stimulus package announced last month.

"There will be around Rs 10 lakh crore revenue receipt deficit. So if with Rs 200 lakh crore (GDP), Rs 30 lakh crore go this way, (one can imagine) what serious situation it will lead to," the senior BJP leader said. "All of us are facing a tough time. We are facing a crisis. We can not face it with negativity, frustration and fear. We have to fight the coronavirus with self-confidence and positivity," he added.

Gadkari expressed hope that a vaccine for coronavirus will be developed soon. "Till then, we have to fight it," he added.

Listing the NDA government's achievements, Gadkari said, "What the Congress could not do in 55 years, the BJP government under the leadership of Modi has done in just five years." "This was our biggest achievement," he added. Nationalism was his party's priority and ideology, and the Modi government has manifested it in the way it is dealing with Maoists and terrorists, Gadkari said.

Their "appeasement" has now ended and Maoists and terrorists are being dealt with an iron hand, he added. "For the first time the BJP government under the leadership of Narendra Modi has started with courage the work of eliminating Maoists and terrorists," he said.

Earlier this did not happen," the BJP leader claimed. Under Modi's leadership, nationalism which puts the country's interest above other things is being pursued and vote bank politics is receding, the BJP leader further said.

By annulling Article 370 which gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir and clearing the hurdles in the way of the construction of Ram Temple, the BJP has stuck to its ideology, Gadkari said..