MTN Nigeria raises N100 billion through issuance of Commercial Paper

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 10-06-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 21:25 IST
MTN Nigeria Communications Plc yesterday has notified the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and the investing public that it has successfully raised N100 billion through the issuance of Commercial Paper (CP), according to a news report by This Day.

The CP was in two series. The telco stated that it priced the Series I 180 CP at an effective yield of 4.90% for an N20 billion size, while the Series II 270 day CP sized at N80 billion was said to have cleared at an effective rate of 5.9 percent.

MTN Nigeria in a statement posted on the NSE website, which was signed by its Company Secretary, Uto Ukpanah, explained that it initially set out to issue N50 billion under the N100 billion CP Programme, "but at the conclusion of the bookbuild, the CP issuance was about 400 percent subscribed."

The proceeds from the CP would be used to support MTN Nigeria's working capital and general corporate purposes.

It added: "Given the significantly over-subscribed book, MTN Nigeria opted to issue up to the N100 billion limit of the registered CP Programme, with active participation from a diverse orbit of the eligible individual and institutional investors, which include pension fund administrators, asset managers, corporates and other financial institutions."

The level of MTN Nigeria's debut in the Nigerian debt market (as measured by the volume and value of bids), was described as a strong reflection of investor confidence in the telco's ability to continue to deliver on its strategic objectives and maintain market leadership.

Chapel Hill Denham Advisory Limited acted as the arranger and dealer of the CP.

Commenting at the successful CP issuance, the Chief Executive Officer, MTN, Ferdinand Moolman, said it was the largest commercial paper issuance recorded in Nigeria's corporate history.

He added: "The N100 billion issued is the largest commercial paper issuance by a Nigerian corporate, it allows us to broaden our sources for funding and combines our established lines of credit with access to capital market funding, which will lower our overall cost of borrowing."

