Govt to redevelop Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on PPP basis

The government has decided to redevelop the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the national capital through a public-private partnership (PPP) mode, according to a document. The project would be executed with private sector partnership by leveraging the mixed-use/real estate development potential available around the stadium, as per a Request for Proposal (RFP).

The key objective of this project is to promote holistic development of stadium as per world-class standards for sports, supporting participation and excellence, at the same time redeveloping the unutilised and underutilised spaces for commercial activity so as to maximise the revenue streams through optimal and sustainable usage of available land resource, it said. As per the RFP document, posted on government think tank Niti Aayog's website, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has decided to undertake the redevelopment/development of its sports infrastructure at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadiumi through PPP on design, build, finance, operate and transfer basis.

It said the indicative cost of the project is Rs 7,853 crore based on the pre-feasibility study undertaken by Ernst & Young LLP. The aim of the project is to make the stadium complex capable of hosting Olympic events and other multi sporting international events, the document said.

The overarching objective is to promote holistic development of the stadium complex based on an integral economic base that promotes world class standards for sports confirming to standards of International Olympic Committee (IOC), International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), World Athletics (IAAF) and other such international Sports bodies, it added. With a view to inviting bids for the project, the authority has decided to conduct a feasibility study for determining the technical feasibility and financial viability of the project.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium complex spans over 102 acres of land that includes a main stadium arena with a sitting capacity of around 60,000, an indoor weightlifting auditorium, three football fields, two athletic tracks, two badminton halls, a table tennis hall, archery training zone and other sports facilities. It was constructed by the central government to host the athletic events and ceremonies of the 1982 Asian Games. The stadium also hosted the 1989 Asian Championship in Athletics.

The stadium was renovated and upgraded for the 2010 Commonwealth Games (CWG) for track and field events as well as for the opening and closing ceremonies..