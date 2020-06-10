Raj minister urges entrepreneurs to invest in state

Rajasthan’s Industries Minister Parsadi Lal Meena on Wednesday invited overseas entrepreneurs for greater industrial investment in the state. He invited entrepreneurs promising them the most favorable environment and maximum possible for them in the state for establishing new industries.

Meena was addressing a webinar organized by Assocham on Wednesday. He said the foreign investment is being encouraged in the state as well as in the country. The state government is going to set up soon bring a one-stop window to provide the entrepreneurs all requisite services at one place.

He said that a task force has been formed to give relief to the enterprises and a package will be announced soon after receiving its report. He said the Centre had announced interest-free amount or other relief to the enterprises in its package but they are yet to get the benefits as the guidelines of the announced package have not been released so far.

He said loans up to Rs 10 crore are being made available under the Chief Minister Small Enterprise Promotion Scheme at six to eight percent interest subsidy. The webinar was also attended by ASSOCHAM national president Niranjan Hiranandani, its centra zone chairman Lalit Khaitan and its Central Region Development Council chief Ashok Patni among others.