Left Menu
Development News Edition

SBI invites applications for CFO post; offers annual package of Rs 1 cr

The country's largest lender State Bank of India has invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) on contract basis at a salary package of Rs 1 crore, three times more than its chairman's. Its past CFO Anshula Kant is now managing director and chief financial officer of the World Bank.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 22:47 IST
SBI invites applications for CFO post; offers annual package of Rs 1 cr

The country's largest lender State Bank of India has invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) on contract basis at a salary package of Rs 1 crore, three times more than its chairman's. As per the recruitment notice, the position is for a contract period of three years and the annual CTC (cost to company) and perks would be Rs 75 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

Interestingly, the salary of SBI chairman was Rs 29.5 lakh in 2018-19. "Minimum 15 years' post qualification work experience (as on 01.04.2020) in overseeing financial operations, preferably accounting and taxation matters, in banks/ large corporates/ PSUs/ FIs/ financial services organizations, of which 10 years should be in bank or financial institutions (of which five years should be at senior management level)," it said. This is for the first time, the bank is recruiting the CFO from outside its experienced talent pool of top management. Earlier, the CFO used to be from the bank's senior management.

Currently, the CFO position is held by Chalasani Venkat Nageswar, a Deputy Managing Director of the bank. Its past CFO Anshula Kant is now managing director and chief financial officer of the World Bank. As MD and CFO, Kant is responsible for financial and risk management of the World Bank Group.

Last month, one of SBI's deputy managing directors, Anil Kishora, was picked as vice-president of New Development Bank. According to a senior bank official of a public sector bank, the government in the past tried to rope in private sector people to head large state-owned banks but it did not yield the desired result. Besides, SBI has invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of Data Protection Officer. The bank has not specified the salary but said the CTC is not a limiting factor for a suitable candidate.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Accused kills self in police custody in MP; 5 cops suspended

Jabalpur, Jun 10 PTIFive police personnel were suspended after a molestation accused allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in police custody here in Madhya Pradesh, an officer said on Wednesday. Shubham Bairagi 25 was arrested for...

Zimbabwe dismisses rumours of coup, says country stable

Zimbabwes National Security Council NSC in a maiden news conference on Wednesday accused allies of the late former leader Robert Mugabe and some opposition officials of peddling rumours of an impending military coup and said the country was...

Ravi Shankar Prasad condoles demise of Bapsi Nariman

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday expressed anguish at the death of Bapsi Nariman, wife of eminent jurist Fali Nariman and mother of Supreme Court judge Rohinton Nariman. Bapsi Nariman 89 died here on Tuesday eveningShe wa...

German FM warns Israel against West Bank annexation plans

Germanys foreign minister on Wednesday warned Israel that its plan to begin annexing parts of the West Bank would violate international law, but he declined to say how Germany or Europe would respond. The visit to Jerusalem Heiko Maas firs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020