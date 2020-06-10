Left Menu
Development News Edition

Voltas launches ultraviolet light based surface disinfectant solutions

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 22:49 IST
Voltas launches ultraviolet light based surface disinfectant solutions

Tata group firm Voltas has launched ultraviolet light (UVC) based surface disinfectant solutions in response to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. This is in addition to the engineered UVC based air and duct disinfectant solutions that the company has been offering its consumers for the past several years, Voltas said in a statement.

Commenting on the development Voltas Managing Director and CEO Pradeep Bakshi said, "We have always been committed to contributing to the health, comfort and well-being of the society and it is the need of the hour to develop solutions that curbs the pandemic that brought the entire world to a standstill.” * * * * ITC launches multi-purpose germ protection wipes under Savlon brand ITC has launched multi-purpose germ protection wipes under Savlon brand to address the critical need for hygiene. Savlon germ protection wipes seek to augment the category of wet wipes to offer a solution to help provide 99.99 per cent germ protection, ITC said in a statement.

The wipes are available in peel and reseal packs of 10 wipes and 72 wipes. In the last eight weeks, ITC's personal care portfolio has introduced a series of health and hygiene products, including Nimwash vegetable and fruit wash, Savlon Hexa advanced hand sanitisers.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Accused kills self in police custody in MP; 5 cops suspended

Jabalpur, Jun 10 PTIFive police personnel were suspended after a molestation accused allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in police custody here in Madhya Pradesh, an officer said on Wednesday. Shubham Bairagi 25 was arrested for...

Zimbabwe dismisses rumours of coup, says country stable

Zimbabwes National Security Council NSC in a maiden news conference on Wednesday accused allies of the late former leader Robert Mugabe and some opposition officials of peddling rumours of an impending military coup and said the country was...

Ravi Shankar Prasad condoles demise of Bapsi Nariman

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday expressed anguish at the death of Bapsi Nariman, wife of eminent jurist Fali Nariman and mother of Supreme Court judge Rohinton Nariman. Bapsi Nariman 89 died here on Tuesday eveningShe wa...

German FM warns Israel against West Bank annexation plans

Germanys foreign minister on Wednesday warned Israel that its plan to begin annexing parts of the West Bank would violate international law, but he declined to say how Germany or Europe would respond. The visit to Jerusalem Heiko Maas firs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020