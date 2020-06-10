Voltas launches ultraviolet light based surface disinfectant solutions

Tata group firm Voltas has launched ultraviolet light (UVC) based surface disinfectant solutions in response to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. This is in addition to the engineered UVC based air and duct disinfectant solutions that the company has been offering its consumers for the past several years, Voltas said in a statement.

Commenting on the development Voltas Managing Director and CEO Pradeep Bakshi said, "We have always been committed to contributing to the health, comfort and well-being of the society and it is the need of the hour to develop solutions that curbs the pandemic that brought the entire world to a standstill.” * * * * ITC launches multi-purpose germ protection wipes under Savlon brand ITC has launched multi-purpose germ protection wipes under Savlon brand to address the critical need for hygiene. Savlon germ protection wipes seek to augment the category of wet wipes to offer a solution to help provide 99.99 per cent germ protection, ITC said in a statement.

The wipes are available in peel and reseal packs of 10 wipes and 72 wipes. In the last eight weeks, ITC's personal care portfolio has introduced a series of health and hygiene products, including Nimwash vegetable and fruit wash, Savlon Hexa advanced hand sanitisers.