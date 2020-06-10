Left Menu
AI suspends executive pilot for alleged abusive behaviour

National carrier Air India has suspended one of its executive pilots for allegedly behaving in an abusive manner with a senior DGCA official over sanitisation issues during a simulator training session, a source said. He was told categorically that all ATOs (Approved Training Organisations) are required to adhere to the guidelines of DGCA," the source said, quoting the official's complaint.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-06-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 23:04 IST
National carrier Air India has suspended one of its executive pilots for allegedly behaving in an abusive manner with a senior DGCA official over sanitisation issues during a simulator training session, a source said. The official involved in the incident here last week is also from Air India and on deputation at the DGCA.

According to the source, the DGCA official filed an official complaint with Air India. Following the complaint, the pilot has been suspended pending investigation, the source added. "After carrying out standardisation checks of two pilots on B-777 simulator, the DGCA official was filing the report. At that time, the pilot entered the briefing room with a box of masks and a few bottles of sanitisers.

"He started arguing why such a requirement is there from DGCA to sanitise the simulators. He was told categorically that all ATOs (Approved Training Organisations) are required to adhere to the guidelines of DGCA," the source said, quoting the official's complaint. At this stage, the source said the pilot became abusive.

"He (pilot) was told to lower his tone of language and not be abusive and not shout. During this period, the official remain seated calmly. Then suddenly the pilot became further abusive and came to hit the official but was pulled back by the two pilots," the source said. Air India, in a late evening statement, said,"We don't have any such information like this. If something like this has happened, we will probe into it internally in sync with our internal administrative policies." According to the source, the pilot had in the past too acted in such a manner with outbursts of temper.

"Such behaviour of the pilot is not unacceptable. Moreover, using abusive language and shouting at a DGCA official while performing his duty is not tolerable," the source said. As per the source, the official has sought strict action against the pilot "who needs a psychiatric help/ evaluation and appropriate instructions be issued that such incidents are not repeated." PTI IAS ABM ABM

