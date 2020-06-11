Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boeing aims for key 737 MAX certification flight in late June - sources

Boeing Co is aiming to conduct a key certification test flight on its grounded 737 MAX jet in late June, two people briefed on the matter said on Wednesday. "New airplanes being built will include this update," it added.In March, Reuters first reported Boeing would separate 737 MAX wiring bundles, flagged by regulators as potentially dangerous, before the jet returns to service.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2020 05:46 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 05:46 IST
Boeing aims for key 737 MAX certification flight in late June - sources

Boeing Co is aiming to conduct a key certification test flight on its grounded 737 MAX jet in late June, two people briefed on the matter said on Wednesday. The 737 MAX has been grounded since March 2019 after two fatal crashes killed 346 people. Boeing told airlines it hopes to conduct the flight in late June, the sources said.

Boeing did not comment on the certification flight timing, but said late Wednesday it had won approval from the Federal Aviation Administration for a service bulletin that details the modifications required for 737 MAX wiring. "Boeing has already begun modifying airplanes that have not yet been delivered and is coordinating modification efforts with the airlines," the company said. "New airplanes being built will include this update," it added.

In March, Reuters first reported Boeing would separate 737 MAX wiring bundles, flagged by regulators as potentially dangerous, before the jet returns to service. Boeing also said it had shared with airlines "draft pilot training materials and related information to help operators facilitate and plan the development of their training programs."

Reuters has previously reported that the FAA does not plan to clear Boeing for a resumption of 737 MAX flights until at least August. The sources warned the date could slip into July for the certification test flight, as the dates for many milestones for returning the plane to service have been repeatedly pushed back.

The FAA said on Wednesday it was "in regular contact with Boeing as the company continues its work on the 737 MAX. ... The aircraft will be cleared for return to passenger service only after the FAA is satisfied that all safety-related issues are addressed." In early April, Boeing confirmed it would make two new software updates to the 737 MAX’s flight control computer. But Boeing said software issues that prompted the updates were unrelated to a key anti-software system known as MCAS faulted in both fatal crashes.

Boeing resumed production of the 737 MAX on May 27 after halting it in January. Bloomberg News reported the communication to airlines earlier Wednesday.

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Corporations pledge $1.7 billion to address racism, injustice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Tigers draft Torkelson first overall, move him to 3B

The Detroit Tigers announced a position change while making the first overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft, selecting Arizona State junior Spencer Torkelson as a third baseman on Wednesday. Torkelson was almost exclusively a firs...

Trump administration proposes sweeping asylum restrictions

The Trump administration on Wednesday proposed sweeping though somewhat vague restrictions on asylum, seeking to align a legal framework with the presidents efforts to limit immigration to the United States. The moves are only the latest ...

Trump says campaign rallies to resume, Oklahoma likely first

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he will begin staging campaign rallies again soon with the first one likely in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as he seeks to rebound from a drop in opinion polls after his much-criticized handling of the coronavir...

FACTBOX-What changes are governments making in response to George Floyd protests?

Protests over the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody have prompted government and police officials across the United States to enact or propose changes aimed at showing demonstrators that their concerns about police b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020