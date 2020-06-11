Left Menu
Payments Solutions Platform DanaMojo Narrows Existing Gap Between Credible NGOs and Contributors

The organization has curated a list of around 50 NGOs on its platform, which are engaging in critical relief work to help ease the burden of those affected by the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic in India. With citizens searching for credible NGOs to make meaningful contributions, DanaMojo aims to provide a superlative experience to the donors through the convenient and efficient mechanism on its platform.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 09:25 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 09:25 IST
NEW DELHI, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DanaMojo, India's first payment solutions platform exclusively for NGOs, has intensified efforts to support the most vulnerable communities across the country. The organization has curated a list of around 50 NGOs on its platform, which are engaging in critical relief work to help ease the burden of those affected by the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic in India. With citizens searching for credible NGOs to make meaningful contributions, DanaMojo aims to provide a superlative experience to the donors through the convenient and efficient mechanism on its platform. NGOs on the platform are broadly divided into two criterias; the nature of relief work being done or the beneficiary they are supporting. Their support extends to the vulnerable and affected communities such as guest workers, women suffering from domestic abuse, children who need counselling, the elderly, animals, the transgenders, those who need HIV medication etc. This is done through providing them with food and sanitation kits, hot meals, direct money transfer, COVID-19 treatment support, and personal protection equipment.

Speaking about the initiative, DanaMojo CEO Mr. Dhaval Udani said, "Over the last couple of months, there has been a huge surge in the number of people seeking support and consequently, the need for funds has also become ever so critical. We believe that there are countless citizens out there looking to make meaningful contributions towards those in need. At DanaMojo, we aim to provide these citizens with a comprehensive and trustworthy platform where their money is directed to the intended entity for the relevant cause. We have curated a list of close to 50 NGOs that are firstly, legally compliant and are either working at the national or regional level to provide relief to those affected by the virus. Additionally, an HNI donor has come forward to top up all the donations with a Matching Donation of 10% for the first 25 lac rupees." A few prominent NGOs on DanaMojo's platform include Goonj, Save the Children India, Ratna Nidhi Trust, Apnalaya, Tarun Bharat Sangh, Kolkata Gives etc. Its platform provides an exhaustive range of payment options, gateway for international donors, automated 80G receipts and is fully compliant with all the legal requirements. Since June 2016, the organization has successfully worked with over 800 NGOs in the past. About DanaMojo DanaMojo is India's first payment solutions platform designed specifically for NGOs. Our purpose is to help NGOs raise more funds from individuals by providing a convenient and efficient mechanism to collect donations and engage donors thereby providing a superlative experience to the donor to make them repeat donors engaged to the cause of the NGO. We provide an "e-commerce like donation storefront" allowing donors to select donation products, capturing donor information for 100% legal compliance, providing multiple payment options – e.g. credit card, debit card, netbanking, mobile wallets, EMI & UPI for both one-time and recurring giving. A customized Thank You mail and 80G receipt is sent to the donor on behalf of the NGO on confirmation of the donation. The donation storefront is integrated in less than 5 mins by us on the NGO's website. We also do different types of campaign mailers which we have found to increase donations for our NGOs by upto 10%. We have 800+ NGOs on our platform. DanaMojo is a NASSCOM Social Innovation Honor 2018 winner and recognized as the Best Indian Social Enterprise at the Action for India Forum 2019. PWR PWR

