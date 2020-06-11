Left Menu
Development News Edition

Export through Bengal's Petrapole sluggish; Bangladeshi traders unhappy

"We are extremely unhappy with the situation," he said.The crisis centres around two issues: drivers' fear about infection and mandatory isolation or quarantine and alleged non-release of trucks by the local Bongaon Municipality from a parking lot controlled by it at Kalitala, according to an official of the FIEO.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-06-2020 10:30 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 10:21 IST
Export through Bengal's Petrapole sluggish; Bangladeshi traders unhappy
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

As trade between India and Bangladesh through the Petrapole land port in West Bengal has been sluggish since its resumption on Sunday, stakeholders in the neighboring country have expressed despair, saying the situation has led to a crisis in industrial output and skyrocketing of prices of perishables there. After only 41 trucks carrying cargo crossed the border in the first two days, 41 more and 12 chassis of heavy vehicles went to Benapole, the corresponding place on the other side of the border, on Tuesday, officials at Petrapole said.

Unavailability of drivers to take cargo to Bangladesh and problems related to parking of trucks in Petrapole have led to the crisis, they said. The Benapole Customs Clearing and Forwarding Agents' Association, the frontline interface of the Bangladeshi exporters and importers, has written to the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) highlighting the issue.

"Even though trade has resumed, but due to complexity in your systems, export-import is not taking place to its potential of 500-700 trucks a day. A mere 10-20 trucks crossing the border will not achieve any business purpose," Mafizur Rahman Sajan, president of the Benapole body, said in the letter to the FIEO. "We are extremely unhappy with the situation," he said.

The crisis centers around two issues: drivers' fear about infection and mandatory isolation or quarantine and alleged non-release of trucks by the local Bongaon Municipality from a parking lot controlled by it at Kalitala, according to an official of the FIEO. The FIEO had written to the government to relax quarantine norms for drivers.

Formalities are carried out in the Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) parking lot before trucks cross the border. But, due to lack of space there, drivers initially park trucks at Kalitala and the Bongaon Municipality earns revenue by collecting parking fees.

The parking issue at Kalitala was also raised by the Bangladeshi body. The municipality authorities have dismissed the allegation that it is not releasing trucks from the Kalitala parking lot.

Sajadur Rahman, Benapol C&F Staff Association secretary, said, "Several garment factories are suffering as they are not getting textile from India." "If 200-300 trucks can enter our territory by noon, we can unload and release them by evening. But trucks are entering late. The last truck returned to India at 11 pm on Tuesday," he said. Bangladeshi traders highlighted that Benapole is a green zone and does not pose any threat of coronavirus infection to drivers.

Bilateral trade via the integrated check-post in North 24 Parganas district was stopped on May 2, after two days of operation, following protests by locals who were afraid that truckers and laborers could spread the virus. Even before that, trade between the two neighbors via this land port in North 24 Parganas district has been in deadlock for more than a month over various issues including quarantine norms after India imposed the nationwide lockdown from March 25.

Meanwhile, trade has not yet resumed via Ghojadanga land custom station, also in North 24 Parganas district.

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Corporations pledge $1.7 billion to address racism, injustice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks break winning streak, bonds rally on sober Fed

Asian shares swung lower on Thursday while bonds rallied after a downbeat economic outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve stoked speculation it would have to add to already historic levels of stimulus to underpin a recovery. After a slow sta...

One of four Minneapolis police charged over Floyd's death posts bail

One of the four former white Minneapolis police officers who were charged over the death of George Floyd, 46, a black man whose death in custody set off protests for police reform and racial justice, was released on bail on Wednesday.Former...

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some engaging stories selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background on the COVID-19 p...

IMF approves $594 mln in aid for Guatemala's COVID-19 response

The International Monetary Fund IMF approved a 594 million emergency assistance package for Guatemalas response to the coronavirus crisis, the lender said on Wednesday.Guatemalas government requested the aid, which was approved by the IMFs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020