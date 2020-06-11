Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mukesh Ambani gets 5.52 lakh shares in RIL rights issue; co allocates shares

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani has got 5.52 lakh shares of his flagship firm Reliance Industries (RIL) in the just-concluded Rs 53,124 crore rights issue, according to the company's regulatory filing on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 12:09 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 12:07 IST
Mukesh Ambani gets 5.52 lakh shares in RIL rights issue; co allocates shares
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani has got 5.52 lakh shares of his flagship firm Reliance Industries (RIL) in the just-concluded Rs 53,124 crore rights issue, according to the company's regulatory filing on Thursday. Ambani now holds 80.52 lakh shares or 0.12 percent of RIL, up from 75 lakh shares held before the rights issue.

His wife Nita and children Isha, Akash, and Anant too got 5.52 lakh shares each after they subscribed to the rights offering. They too hold 0.12 percent each in the firm. In all, the promoter group got 22.50 crore shares in the rights issue, taking their shareholding in the firm to 50.29 percent, marginally higher than 50.07 percent earlier.

Public shareholding marginally reduced to 49.71 percent from 49.93 percent, the filing showed. State-owned insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) subscribed to 2.47 crore shares to take its shareholding to 37.18 crore or 6 percent of the total equity of RIL.

In all, public shareholders got 19.74 crore shares. Ambani's firm had on April 30 announced fundraising of Rs 53,124 crore by way of a 1:15 rights issue -- India's biggest and the first such issue by the firm in nearly three decades.

One share was offered for every 15 shares held at Rs 1,257, a 14 percent discount to the closing price for April 30. The issue was over-subscribed 1.6 times, cumulating to an overall commitment of over Rs 84,000 crore. Shareholders paid only 25 percent for subscribing to the rights issue, and the balance will have to be paid in two installments in May and November next year, the company had previously said. "Pursuant to the board approval, the company had, vide letter of offer dated May 15, 2020, issued 42.26 crore equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each (rights equity shares) to the eligible equity shareholders at an issue price of Rs 1,257 per rights equity share (including a premium of Rs 1,247 per rights equity share)," the company said.

The rights equity shares were issued as partly paid-up and an amount of Rs 314.25 per rights equity share was payable on application (of which Rs 2.50 towards face value of rights equity share and Rs 311.75 towards the premium amount of rights equity share). "The company has, today, on June 11, 2020, allotted 42,24,40,258 rights equity shares to the eligible applicants against the issue of 42,26,26,894 equity shares," it said. An issue of 1,86,636 rights equity shares has been kept in abeyance by the company, pursuant to an order passed by the special court constituted under the Special Court (Trial of Offences Relating to Transactions in Securities) Act, 1992, it added.

It did not give details of the legal case.

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Mizoram announces Rs 1 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased COVID-19 warrior

The Mizoram government has announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 1 lakh for the family of an 18-year-old woman volunteer of a COVID-19 task force who died of complicated ailments after keeping vigil along the India-Myanmar border to prevent c...

Delisting may create governance issues in companies : Fitch

Concentration of ownership after delisting may create governance and key-man issues at the companies adopting such strategies, ratings agency Fitch warned on Thursday. Corporates can also simplify or reorganise complex group structures with...

Congress playing politics, Govt will reply on India-China standoff in Parliament: Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal

Member of Parliament from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Thursday attacked Congress for politicising the India-China standoff and said that the government is not silent on this matter but believes in raising the issue on appropriate plat...

Hotter, drier weather linked to lower survival of coronavirus on surfaces: IIT-B Study

Using a computer model, scientists at the Indian Institute of Technology IIT - Bombay have shown that a hotter and drier weather is linked to lower survival chances of the novel coronavirus on surfaces, a finding that may lead to better san...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020