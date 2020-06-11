Left Menu
Flipkart to Launch New-generation ROIDMI Cordless Vacuum Cleaner on 13th June 2020

Pardeshi, Founder & CEO, ALPS Enterprises, said: "We are thrilled to launch ROIDMI F8 Storm FX with Flipkart, one of the biggest online stores in India for Home Appliances.Having established itself as a leading player in the cordless vacuum cleaners segment, the launch of Roidmi F8 Storm in India is in line with our strategy of global expansion and tapping the immense potential of the Indian market.

ROIDMI has unveiled a new generation of handheld cordless vacuum cleaner F8 Storm FX with powerful 80,000 rpm brushless DC digital motor, feather-touch push controls, and 5 changeable adapters for different kinds of efficient cleaning needs. ROIDMI F8 Storm FX will be available at online retail giant Flipkart.com from 13th June. For the initial launch, they are extending a 25% discount on the product. This offer is for a limited period only.

The highlight of ROIDMI F8 Storm FX is that its lightweight 1.3kg along with a 270-degree curved handle makes for an easy and comfortable grip from nearly any angle, allowing users to keep a firm grasp of things whether upright or flat on the floor. ALPS Enterprises is the sole distributor for marketing, promotion, and sales of all ROIDMI brand products in India.

Hari G. Kumar, Senior Director at Large Appliances, Flipkart, said, "Flipkart has a very nuanced understanding of the needs of its consumers and is always at the forefront to bring relevant products. Vacuum cleaners as a category have a good potential to grow, partially due to the extended work from the home scenario and also because of the gradual shift towards owning home maintenance appliances as people look for devices that can help with household chores. E-commerce is bringing these benefits to millions of consumers and we're pleased to onboard Roidmi on our platform to offer our consumers access to new-age home maintenance solutions at their doorstep." ROIDMI F8 Store FX has a multiple purification system to effectively filter dust particles, avoid clogging, and maintain long term suction. The high power mode is amazing for hard to clean carpets and corners that are hard to suck up dirt. It will be beneficial for households, large scale businesses, hospitals, aviation. ROIDMI F8 Storm is labeled Smart because of its powerful features and strong Battery Life which is 40mins long-lasting and the charging time is about 2.5 hours. About ROIDMI India: ROIDMI, founded in 2015, has become the leader of the cordless vacuum cleaner industry in China. As a company that is part of the Xiaomi ecosystem, our products extend and became very popular in over 60 countries around the world with the core advantage of 103 technical patents and 6 international design awards. ROIDMI brand is promoted in India by ALPS Enterprises. With our offices based in Hong Kong and China under our sister company MCAPL Private Limited a joint venture of Muchen Technology Limited and Adesiflava Private Limited, we want to see a ROIDMI product in every Indian household.

