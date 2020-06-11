Left Menu
Development News Edition

Auto registrations in May down 89 pc due to COVID-19 lockdown

Automobile registrations plummeted by 88.87 per cent in May as the country grappled with coronavirus pandemic and shutdown of most businesses, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) said on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 13:24 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 13:24 IST
Auto registrations in May down 89 pc due to COVID-19 lockdown
Lakhs of jobs and hundreds of dealers survival is at stake if demand de-growth predictions hold true.. Image Credit: ANI

Automobile registrations plummeted by 88.87 per cent in May as the country grappled with coronavirus pandemic and shutdown of most businesses, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) said on Thursday. For the first time, said FADA President Ashish Harsharaj Kale, the month of April witnessed zero retails. While lockdown was gradually relaxed beginning May, auto dealerships and workshops opened for the first time after 40 days in many cities.

At the end of May, about 60 per cent showrooms and 80 per cent workshops out of 26,500 outlets were operational across the country. Commercial vehicles witnessed a downswing of 96.63 per cent to 2,711 registrations versus 80,392 in May 2019, data released by FADA showed.

Three-wheeler registrations were down by 96.34 per cent with 1,881 registrations in May 2020 compared to 51,430 in the year-ago period. Two-wheeler registrations totalled 1.59 lakh last month compared to 14.2 lakh in May 2019, marking a slide of 88.8 per cent.

Passenger vehicle registrations edged lower by 86.97 per cent to 30,749 from 2.35 lakh in the year-ago period. And tractor registrations fell by 75.58 per cent to 8.317 last month compared to 34,053 in the year-ago period. That took overall vehicle registrations to 2.02 lakh in May 2020, down 88.87 per cent from 18.21 lakh in May 2019.

Kale said the demand trend in first 10 days of June shows an extremely weak consumer sentiment. "Weak consumer confidence -- especially in urban areas -- continues to haunt as customers stay away from concluding their purchase due to threat of community spread and the possibility of another complete lockdown persists," he said.

Lakhs of jobs and hundreds of dealers survival is at stake if demand de-growth predictions hold true and operating economics remain unchanged, he added. FADA India represents over 15,000 automobile dealers having 25,000 dealerships including 30 associations of automobile dealers at the regional, state and city levels accounting for 90 per cent of market share. (ANI)

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Great Learning Books Revenue of Rs. 325 Crores in FY20

NEW DELHI, June 11, 2020 PRNewswire -- Great Learning, Indias leading ed-tech company, has concluded its financial year FY20 with booked revenue of 325 crores a growth of close to 150 from FY19. This growth has been achieved on the back of ...

Jaime King to star opposite Bruce Willis in 'Out of Death'

Actor Jaime King will feature opposite Hollywood star Bruce Willis in upcoming movie Out of DeathTo be directed by Mike Burns, the project hails from Randall Emmett and George Furlas EmmettFurla Films.&#160; Bill Lawrence has penned the fil...

American Express pledges Rs 9 cr to combat COVID-19 outbreak in India

Credit card issuer American Express on Thursday said it has pledged Rs 9 crore for combating the COVID-19 pandemic in India. Rs 9 crore has been committed in various forms of financial support to back the tireless work of those on the front...

Coronavirus boosts community spirit - and nationalism

The coronavirus pandemic is boosting both nationalism and community spirit, unleashing shifts in attitudes that would usually take years to trickle down, according to a survey released on Thursday.The survey of six nations from across the g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020