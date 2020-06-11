Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delisting may create governance issues in companies : Fitch

"A highly concentrated shareholding could increase governance and key-man risks,” Fitch said in its note on such moves.From a ratings perspective, it said the credit impact of such moves will be largely driven by their funding and capital structures post-privatisation and the effects these will have on the linkages between various entities in the groups and cash flow access.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-06-2020 13:34 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 13:34 IST
Delisting may create governance issues in companies : Fitch

Concentration of ownership after delisting may create governance and key-man issues at the companies adopting such strategies, ratings agency Fitch warned on Thursday. Corporates can also simplify or reorganise complex group structures without the interference of minority shareholders through such moves, the agency noted.

Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Resources and HT Global IT Solutions Holdings have announced delisting of their Indian subsidiaries – Vedanta and Hexaware Technologies, respectively - amid a slump in share prices and easing of delisting norms in the recent past, while Gautam Adani-led Adani Power is also mulling a similar move of promoter buying out shares. "A highly concentrated shareholding could increase governance and key-man risks,” Fitch said in its note on such moves.

From a ratings perspective, it said the credit impact of such moves will be largely driven by their funding and capital structures post-privatisation and the effects these will have on the linkages between various entities in the groups and cash flow access. Completion of a delisting is subject to the final price and the ability of the parent to raise sufficient financing, but the privatisation and resultant increase in control by the parent will strengthen its linkages with the subsidiary, giving it better access to the subsidiary's cash flows, the agency said.

The funding source used by the parent to purchase shares in the subsidiary will determine the group's post-privatisation capital structure and also the financial profile of the group, it said. Lower dividend payouts to minority shareholders may help the financial profile of a group, but the additional debt incurred for the buyback and the interest servicing may negate the benefit, it said.

The agency said HT Global's management expects to finance the privatisation of Hexaware largely through an equity infusion from its parent Baring Private Equity Asia, which would improve HT Global's leverage and financial flexibility for refinancing the secured notes due July 14, 2021. In the case of Vedanta, Fitch said it expects the parent to fund its delisting through debt, which will increase the group's leverage. “The increase in leverage could be offset by cash savings from lower dividend payments to minorities and greater efficiency through a simplified group structure,” it added..

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Great Learning Books Revenue of Rs. 325 Crores in FY20

NEW DELHI, June 11, 2020 PRNewswire -- Great Learning, Indias leading ed-tech company, has concluded its financial year FY20 with booked revenue of 325 crores a growth of close to 150 from FY19. This growth has been achieved on the back of ...

Jaime King to star opposite Bruce Willis in 'Out of Death'

Actor Jaime King will feature opposite Hollywood star Bruce Willis in upcoming movie Out of DeathTo be directed by Mike Burns, the project hails from Randall Emmett and George Furlas EmmettFurla Films.&#160; Bill Lawrence has penned the fil...

American Express pledges Rs 9 cr to combat COVID-19 outbreak in India

Credit card issuer American Express on Thursday said it has pledged Rs 9 crore for combating the COVID-19 pandemic in India. Rs 9 crore has been committed in various forms of financial support to back the tireless work of those on the front...

Coronavirus boosts community spirit - and nationalism

The coronavirus pandemic is boosting both nationalism and community spirit, unleashing shifts in attitudes that would usually take years to trickle down, according to a survey released on Thursday.The survey of six nations from across the g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020